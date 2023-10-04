"THIS IS VERSATILITY!!": Fans awe-struck by NewJeans' vocal harmony in 2023 League of Legends world anthem, "GODS"

K-pop girl group NewJeans has teamed up with Riot Games to perform the League of Legends World 2023 anthem, Gods. The song was released on October 3 at 10 p.m. PST and October 4 at 5 a.m. GMT on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming platforms.

The track is produced by Riot Games' chief composer, Sebestien Najand, in collaboration with Alex Seaver of Meko. The song Gods has epic and intense production elements with the group's beautiful and powerful vocals. It conveys both the grind and the glory that awaits the players at Worlds.

Fans are escalated with the song and the versatility of the group and are sharing their responses on social media platform X.

"Broke My Internet"- Fans share their hype for NewJeans' Gods

NewJeans, a 4th generation K-pop girl group, has made history as the first K-pop act to sing the League of Legends Worlds anthem. The song was originally announced in September, with the girl group teasing it as a new experience for all of them. The anthem will be played throughout the tournament, which is set to take place from October 10 to November 19 in venues around South Korea.

The video has earned more than 1 million views on YouTube as of the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, the girl group also described their experience, stating:

"It was a new experience for all of us."

They further stated:

"It was fun to try a new genre and sound. Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colors. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!"

Before this, Riot Games has also collaborated with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, Twice, and K/DA.

NewJeans made their debut in 2022

NewJeans is a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR, a part of HYBE Labels. There are five people in the group: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They made their debut on August 1, 2022, with their self-titled album NewJeans. Their debut album was the first K-pop act to eclipse 1 million album sales.

The group is known for their girl-next-door image and their music, which draws influences from 1990s and 2000s pop and R&B songs with various dance and club styles. They have made a significant impact since their debut, breaking records and gaining widespread popularity.

Their second single, Hype Boy, charted on the Billboard Global 200 for 37 consecutive weeks, a record for any Korean girl group. They have also received rookie awards and were featured in lists such as The Times's Next Generation Leaders and Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40.

The group ranks #8 for the most streamed K-pop artist of all time through all audio streaming platforms, with a total stream of 6.8 billion.

In addition to their music career, the group has sponsored and collaborated with several brands, including Levi's, Coca-Cola, LG Electronics, Apple Inc., and McDonald's Korea.