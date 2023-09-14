NewJeans Haerin's look for Dior Joaillerie's latest campaign wins the internet: "You will always shine"

NewJeans' Haerin recently appeared in Dior Joaillerie's latest campaign, lending her stunning visuals for the Rose des Vents Collection by Victoire de Castellane. The French luxury brand took to Instagram to share a carousel and a fashion film featuring the K-pop sensation, who is seen rocking fine jewelry pieces from the talisman-inspired collection.

The NewJeans member is the global ambassador of Dior Joaillerie, while also being the house ambassador for the luxury brand's fashion and beauty segment. The official announcement was released in April 2023, with the K-pop star having represented the fashion house in several campaigns and significant events. She recently made an appearance at the star-studded Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition in Seoul as well, looking mesmerizing in a simple hair and makeup look.

Netizens gushed over the singer's beauty, as many of them exclaimed that she will "always shine" like the delicate jewelry pieces. Fans believe her stunning visuals pair really well with the dazzling pieces from the Rose des Vents Collection, with the singer exuding grace and elegance in pieces that are perfect for the modern minimalist.

The new jewelry collection takes inspiration from "Monsieur Dior's lucky star," which is an eight-pointed star that has been incorporated into the base design of Rose Céleste Collection. The collection offers a variety of earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets, with the pieces featuring a mix of celestial design elements along with the lucky talisman.

NewJeans Haerin looks gorgeous in her latest campaign for Dior Joaillerie's Rose des Vents Collection, delighting fans

Haerin dazzled as she donned several pieces from the Rose des Vents Collection, with the fine jewelry further elevating her elegant visuals. The NewJeans member went with minimal fashion and beauty choices to allow her jewelry pieces to be the star of the show.

What made the K-pop sensation's look all the more iconic is her choice of hairstyle, as she appeared to have borrowed inspiration from the traditional double maiden bun. Incorporating a hint of her Korean roots into the global campaign touched netizens' hearts, as they commended her and the hairstylist for their choice.

To customize the look to fit her personal style, Haerin added bangs and face-framing locks to the hairdo. Along with that, she also added a hint of texture by weaving sections of the face-framing fringes into micro braids. The bangs and face-framing locks made the hairstyle more modern, retaining the traditional touch while also matching the NewJeans member's stylistic preferences.

For her makeup, Haerin sported a natural makeup look with a soft dewy base, which added a hint of glow to the high points of her face without looking too shiny. The singer is best known for her feline-like eyes, which she further accentuated with a thin winged liner and a light coat of mascara.

She kept her cheek makeup minimal with the usage of a pink blusher that added a hint of color to her face. For her lip makeup, the K-pop star kept it natural and glossy, opting for a natural pink lip shade and topping it off with a high shine lip gloss.

While NewJeans members often rock funky nail art, Haerin went with bare nails instead, staying true to the elegant feel she was going with for the campaign pictorial.

Fans swooned over her stunning visuals, as several of them noted that Haerin was the perfect fit for the French luxury brand. Along with that, an X user even went on to state that "her poise and elegance fits the brand" really well.

In other news, NewJeans' Haerin recently made headlines for her melodious cover of AKMU's latest single Love Lee. The hit K-pop girl group has previously stated in their interviews that they often find inspiration while listening to other artists. In the cover, the singer briefly touches upon how the song had a refreshing feel to it, with the bubbly lyrics making it an easy listen.