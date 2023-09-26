"This is so cute": Fans gush over Keke Palmer's reaction to fan gifting her a photocard of (G)I-DLE's Soyeon at a recent concert 

Keke Palmer, an American singer and actress, has sent fans into a frenzy with her reaction to a photocard of (G)I-DLE's Soyeon. At a recent concert for Keke Palmer, a fan handed her a photocard of the idol. While Keke instantly thanked the fan and said she loved it, it took her a moment to recognize the (G)I-DLE member.

When the fan explained that it was (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, with whom Keke Palmer had previously collaborated for League of Legends, Palmer instantly recognized it and exclaimed:

"Period! Thank you!"

This interaction has sent fans into a tizzy, with many sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One user, @kennyjennybenny, retweeted the video with the caption:

"This is so cute."

Fans are expressing their joy over Keke Palmer's reaction to Soyeon's photocard, call it a "True Damage reunion"

In 2019, Keke Palmer and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon collaborated for the video game League of Legends' song, GIANTS. Other than Palmer, there were other American music artists like Becky G, Duckwrth, and Thutmose. Together, they comprised the virtual hip-hop group True Damage, in which Soyeon was Akali, Keke Palmer was Senna, Becky G was Qiyana, and Duckwrth and Thutmose were Ekko.

In light of the recent interaction between a fan and Palmer about Soyeon, fans are now sharing their joy over the two co-workers' reunion on X.

This latest video also led to many posting a video from 2019. It was a behind-the-scenes video with the entire True Damage group, shared by Palmer. In the video, she realized Soyeon was missing and asked her to also fit herself into the frame.

Fans loved the behind-the-scene video of Palmer and Soyeon. Apart from that, the backstage pictures also received appreciation.

For the music video collaboration, GIANTS, Palmer, Soyeon, Becky G, Duckwth, and Thutmose event met in person to perform at the Opening Ceremony at the 2019 League of Legends World Championship in Paris.

The official animated video was released on November 10, 2019. The animated video has more than 200 million views, whereas the opening ceremony video has gained more than 20 million views on YouTube.

More on Keke Palmer and Soyeon

For those unversed, (G)I-DLE is a South Korean girl group under Cube Entertainment that debuted on July 31, 2019. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. They are considered one of the most successful South Korean girl groups outside the "big three" record labels of Korea, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment.

Soyeon is (G)I-DLE's group leader and main rapper. In July this year, (G)I-DLE made their comeback with an all-English single, I DO, co-produced by Asian-focused music company 88rising.

The video illustrates the tale of a stranger and an unearthly creature who looks like a human, but turns into someone else upon sneezing. The entire album, HEAT, will be released on October 6, 2023.

On the other hand, Keke Palmer announced that she had been invited to join The Academy as an actor in June 2023. She also starred in Usher's music video for his single, Boyfriend, released on August 16, 2023.