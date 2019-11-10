League of Legends Worlds 2019: Sumptuous opening ceremony kickstarts Worlds final

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Nov 2019, 18:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Louis Vuitton Trophy.

When it comes to pure entertainment, the opening ceremony of League of Legends Worlds final never disappoints. Often referred to as the Super Bowl of Esports, the opening ceremony of Worlds 2019 was nothing less than a blockbuster show. An event filled with stars and the finalists, to say it was worth a watch would be an understatement. Here are the major highlights from the opening ceremony of Worlds final 2019.

Valerie Broussard performing Awaken.

Valerie Broussard kick-started the event with a wonderful performance of 'Awaken'. Riot Games released the Awaken music video at the time of the season 9 debut and it instantly became a fan favourite. The music video currently has 50 million views on YouTube, making it a huge success.

True Damage on the Stage.

The most scintillating part of the event was the performance of the music group,True Damage. The group features Soyeon, Becky G, Keke Palmer, Jared 'Duckwrth' Lee and Umar 'Thutmose' Ibrahim. They unveiled their latest song called 'Giants' and it was off the charts. The virtual avatars joined the singers on the stage, which was pretty mesmerising to watch.

Chrissy Costanza and Cailin Russo performing Phoenix.

Chrissy Costanza and Cailin Russo performed the Worlds 2019 title song 'Phoenix' and the entire crowd came alive during the performance. The opening ceremony ended with the unveiling of the Worlds 2019 trophy and its case, which is exclusively designed by Louis Vuitton. Fun Plus Phoenix and G2 Esports took the centre stage as both teams were formally introduced to the Parisian crowd.

The overall stadium was going berserk with the chants of both G2 Esports and Fun Plus Phoenix. This is the first time since 2014 that the team from the hosting region has made it to the finals. G2 Esports has won every single trophy this year, and they are now one step away from completing their Grandslam.