5 effortless hairstyles (G)I-DLE members flaunted for their latest music video

(G)I-DLE is well-known for having some of the best hairstyles in their music videos, often experimenting with both color and texture to add intrigue to the overall look.

The hit girl group recently released the official music video for their first English single, I DO, where the members play the role of an extraterrestrial being, with each of them representing a different persona. Throughout the MV, the members keep switching places, offering brief glimpses into the different personas.

The music video was absolutely stunning, with the K-pop girl group members rocking some amazing hairstyles that would be fun to replicate. While the more intricate hairdos can be reserved for special occasions, the singers can also be seen sporting some effortless hairstyles that are perfect for the everyday.

(G)I-DLE members pair their effortless hairstyles with two-toned hair color to make it more edgy

1) Soyeon

Soyeon went with a simple open-hair look for the MV, parting her hair down the middle to give the tousled-up hairstyle a neater look. The leader of the K-pop girl group sported a wavy hairstyle that gave her hip-length hair a soft yet messy look.

You can recreate the (G)I-DLE member's look by neatly parting your hair down the middle. Then, using a hair straightener, style your hair into soft waves, ensuring to brush out the waves to avoid any tight curls. As the finishing touch, incorporate a few face-framing fringes that will help highlight your face shape and accentuate your facial features.

2) Miyeon

Miyeon sported a sleek updo in the I DO MV, which would be absolutely perfect for summer. The K-pop idol bunched up all her hair at the back, tying it into a tight knot. However, she did not wrap her hair all the way, leaving out the tips and straightening them so they would stick out from the back, adding character to the overall look.

This hairstyle will require one to have some hair wax or hair gel handy, as it will help with taming all the flyaways for a super sleek look. Before tying your hair into a knot, make sure to leave out the front sections of your hair, which you can then style into face-framing locks.

3) Minnie

Minnie had some super fun hairstyles throughout the MV, with the very first hairdo featuring dual ponytails at the back. However, the second hairstyle she went with for the music video is effortless and easy to recreate. The highly textured hairdo would be perfect for a music festival, as it wouldn't budge throughout the day.

To get this look, divide your hair into two sections and incorporate micro braids throughout your hair. The (G)I-DLE member left the micro braids untied, but you could tie them with clear hair ties to make them more convenient to wear. The singer went with different styles and widths to make the braids more interesting, even incorporating a fun braid with mini bowties on one side of her hair.

4) Yuqi

Yuqi had a textured hairstyle as well, incorporating micro braids to make it more interesting. She went with a pigtail look but divided each section into two braids instead of one. She kept the look casual and messy for a lived-in look, which was perfectly fitting for the MV.

You will need to start with a middle part, dividing your hair into two equal sections. Divide each section into two parts, which you can then weave into individual braids. After securing them with hair ties, loosen up the braid ever so slightly to make them look more lived-in. Finally, leave out some face-framing fringes, which lend the hairdo a layered look.

5) Shuhua

Shuhua went with two open-hair looks for the music video, one being similar to Soyeon's, with soft waves incorporated throughout. However, her straight hair look is equally gorgeous, making it one of the most effortless hairstyles one can recreate from the I DO music video.

If you have textured hair, simply use a hair straightener to straighten out your hair strands, curling the tips inward to add some volume to the hairdo. For the finishing touch, part your hair neatly down the middle and tousle it up ever so slightly to give it a fluffy look.

For the I DO MV, the (G)I-DLE members went with dual-toned hair, incorporating a beautiful platinum blonde shade throughout their hairstyles. The hair color was a crucial part of the plot, signifying the other-worldliness of the extraterrestrial being. It also adds intrigue to the overall look, creating a nice contrast to the K-pop girl group members' darker hair.