(G)I-DLE Miyeon's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "An actual doll"

On August 1, 2023, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon was announced as the global brand ambassador of the luxury fashion house Jimmy Choo. Following the announcement, the K-pop idol was featured in a magazine pictorial with Vogue Korea, where she can be seen sporting several pieces from the British luxury brand's latest collections.

The magazine pictorial is shot in a story format, with the first reel posted on the magazine's Instagram account captioned,

"Please take me to the Jimmy Choo World".

The second post is a carousel of pictures shot with the K-pop star sporting all-Jimmy Choo looks. Last but not least, the third post is a reel featuring the singer in the British fashion house's pieces at nighttime, with the post being captioned,

"It's show time!"

The Queencard singer is best known for her doll-like visuals, which she lends to the luxury fashion house to best showcase some of their latest pieces. Netizens couldn't get enough of her stunning visuals, as everyone was elated to spot the (G)I-DLE member in her very first collaboration with the British luxury brand after being announced as their global brand ambassador.

Miyeon and Jimmy Choo are the perfect collaboration partners, as the fashion house's aesthetics closely match the K-pop idol's personal style. The singer has previously stated that she loves the glamor of Jimmy Choo, noting that their pieces make her feel very confident.

(G)I-DLE Miyeon rocks an effortless hair and makeup look in her latest pictorial with Vogue Korea

For her magazine pictorial with Vogue Korea, the (G)I-DLE member collaborates with the British luxury brand Jimmy Choo to create some casual yet elegant ensembles that are flattering to the singer's alluring visuals. In the photoshoot, Miyeon can be seen rocking several different looks, matching her footwear with her handbags to highlight the elements the fashion house is best known for.

She pairs the gorgeous ensembles with an effortless hairstyle, flaunting her naturally straight hair. The idol styled her hair to curl slightly inward at the tips to add some volume to the hairdo. Parting her hair down the middle, the TOMBOY singer went with a neat and preppy look. Along with that, she incorporated face-framing fringes into her hairstyle to further accentuate her beautiful face shape and facial features.

For her makeup look, Miyeon opted for a flawless, dewy base with a light dusting of blusher to lend some color to her cheeks. She switched out the lip shade for the daytime and nighttime looks, going for a beautiful pink gloss for the morning look and a nude shade in a matte finish for nighttime. The idol wore a stunning nude lip gloss for several of the shots in the first post, which was shot during the day.

She complemented all the lip shades with subtle eye makeup, incorporating a thin winged liner and a heavy coat of mascara to give her eyes the doll-like effect. It added definition to her eyes and gave them a wide-awake look.

Miyeon used a peachy eyeshadow shade around her eyes, lending them some depth and definition. For the nighttime looks, she simply elongated the eyeliner wing even further and added a hint of darker eyeshadow around her lash lines, effortlessly transitioning the daytime eye makeup look to be suitable for the night.

Fans absolutely loved Miyeon's look for the magazine pictorial, with many exclaiming how "expensive" she looked in the photoshoot. A Twitter user jokingly said that "it's miyeon's runway and we're just living on it", with others noting how "gorgeous" and "stunning" she looked.

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon will be featuring on Jimmy Choo's Fall-Winter 2023 campaign, making it her very first project as their global brand ambassador. The campaign will be launching on August 30, 2023, so Neverlands should keep their eyes peeled.