Kim Go-eun's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Shines brighter than the jewelry"

The Guardian: The Lonely and Great God actress Kim Go-eun was recently featured in Vogue Korea magazine. As seen in the magazine pictorial, the K-drama star donned gorgeous jewelry pieces from the Tweed de Chanel Collection. She has been a long-time brand ambassador for the French luxury brand, often collaborating with them to create some of the most fabulous campaigns.

Kim Go-eun recently attended the Tweed de Chanel High Jewelry event in Seoul, celebrating the collection that she can be seen sporting in the magazine pictorial. For the Vogue Korea feature, she paired the tweed-inspired jewelry pieces with gorgeous fashion choices that elevated the look even further.

Kim Go-eun's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

Netizens loved the Korean actress' fashion and beauty choices in the feature, stating that she looked absolutely gorgeous in the video released by the magazine on their official Instagram account. Fans especially loved the tweed suit look on her, noting that the elegant suit accentuated her stunning visuals.

Tweed being the signature fabric of Chanel, the King: Eternal Monarch star's all-tweed look best represented the fashion house, making the pictorial all the more iconic.

Kim Go-eun looked flawless in minimal makeup and effortless hairstyle in her Vogue Korea pictorial

For the magazine feature, Kim Go-eun went with quite a different look that stood apart from her ensemble at Chanel's exclusive event. While the event look was simple yet sleek, she opted for a more casual look for the Vogue Korea feature.

The Yumi's Cells actress sported a natural makeup look with a flawless, soft, dewy base and a natural-looking flush. She went with a light dusting of a pink blush shade, giving her cheeks a pop of color without looking too intense.

She kept her eye makeup quite minimal, simply incorporating a winged liner into the look to add some definition to her eyes. For her lips, the actress opted for a natural pink shade with a glossy finish, lending her lips a healthy shine while accentuating her beautiful lip shape.

The Little Women star went with soft waves for most of her looks, adding some volume to her hairstyle. This made her hair look more casual and lived-in, beautifully framing her face to highlight her facial features. However, she went with her naturally straight hair for one of the looks, which drew all the attention to the jewelry pieces, making them the central focus of that particular look.

bit @ggonebeen kim goeun please give me a chance, pick me choose me pic.twitter.com/aBWlkFlLCI

Fans swooned over Kim Go-eun's look, with several of them noting that the French luxury brand knew exactly what they were doing. Many went on to call her their "queen", as the actress looked absolutely flawless in the video shared by Vogue Korea. Netizens couldn't get enough of her stunning visuals, with a Twitter user exclaiming,

"Her perfect skin, her perfect face shape, her perfect nose, her perfect lips, her perfect neck, her long and perfect fingers, and her perfect EYES!!"

Kim Go-eun has long been associated with the French luxury brand, representing them on several occasions. For the High Jewelry event, the K-drama star went with an all-Chanel look, rocking an ensemble from their 2023 Spring-Summer Collection paired with jewelry pieces from the Tweed de Chanel Collection.