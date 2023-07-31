Kim Go-eun's look for the Chanel High Jewelry event in Seoul wins the internet: "She's actually unreal"

Kim Go-eun recently attended the Tweed de Chanel High Jewelry event in Seoul, celebrating the French luxury brand's latest collection, which is based entirely on tweeds. Tweed is the signature fabric that represents the fashion house, thus making the jewelry collection even more iconic.

As a long-time ambassador of the luxury brand, the Guardian: The Lonely and Great God star arrived in an all-Chanel look, pairing her lace ankle-length dress with a dazzling diamond necklace and earrings from the Tweed de Chanel collection. Her look was praised by several fans as they took to social media to express their thoughts on the same.

Other stars from the entertainment industry also attended the Chanel event including Park Seo-joon, Han Hyo-joo, Lee Je-hoon, Kim Yoo-jung, Park Hyung-sik, Lee Jae-wook, and Jang Yoon-ju. The celebrities got to witness the fine craftsmanship of the jewelry collection before anyone else in Seoul.

Fans hail Kim Go-eun as the "people's princess" as they praise her for her look at the Tweed de Chanel High Jewelry event

Kim Go-eun donned a maxi dress for the Tweed de Chanel event, a luxury piece from the French fashion house's 2023 Spring-Summer Collection. The lace dress with black satin detailing paired perfectly with her jewelry, which was from the same collection that was on display.

The actress opted for a sleek yet intricate hairstyle and sported a beautiful sleeked back high ponytail that had been weaved into a braid. She had an off-center parting in the front section of her hair, which was pinned back for an elegant and neat look. After tying all her hair into a high ponytail, the King: Eternal Monarch star wrapped a lock of hair around the hair tie for a seamless look. Finally, she braided the ponytail, giving her hairdo a sleek look.

For her makeup, Kim Go-eun opted for a soft and subtle look. She sported a sheer dewy base that did not mask her natural beauty, pairing it with minimal blush to add some color to her cheeks. She was seen wearing a peach lip shade perfect for the summer and added a coat of gloss over it for an extra shine.

The Yumi's Cells actress paired the natural makeup look with a simple thin winged liner that accentuated the shape of her eyes without taking away from the rest of the look. For the final touch, she added a light dusting of brown eyeshadow to highlight her features even more.

Fans were in awe of the K-drama star's look, exclaiming that she looked absolutely "unreal" at the Chanel event. Many went on to call her a "goddess" and the "people's princess," as they took to social media platforms like Twitter to praise the actress.

Kim Go-eun's last project Little Women was a massive success worldwide and after taking a short break, the actress is currently gearing up to make a grand comeback with Exhuma. The K-drama star has several big projects lined and fans can't wait to see her on their screens again.