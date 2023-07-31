Jeon Yeo-been's look for Blancpain's latest campaign wins the internet: "So expensive"

Jeon Yeo-been recently represented the Swiss luxury watch brand Blancpain, lending her stunning visuals to best showcase the latest timepieces from their Ladybird Collection.

While the design was first introduced in 1956, the luxury watch manufacturer has introduced new colors one could avail the classic timepiece in, which the Korean actress showcases in the pictorial.

Blancpain has been a pioneer in feminine watchmaking, with Betty Fiechter being the first woman to lead a watch manufacturing brand. On its website, the Swiss luxury brand says,

"Convinced that women appreciate the expertise and magic of mechanical watches, the Maison constantly innovates by creating movements dedicated to women, notably endowed with horological complications previously reserved for men."

Jeon Yeo-been's look for Blancpain's latest campaign wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@marieclairekorea)

Netizens absolutely loved the look the K-drama star sported in the photo shoot, with several exclaiming that she looked elegant and "expensive." The actress looked classy sporting the new shades of the timepieces from Ladybird Colors Collection, which features a luxurious alligator leather strap.

Blancpain's Ladybird Colors Collection introduces two refined small seconds and moon-phase complications to its classic design, further elevating the jewelry-watch hybrid. The textured mother-of-pearl dial set with a whopping 70 diamonds transforms the timepiece into a statement jewelry piece that one can flaunt anywhere and everywhere.

Jeon Yeo-been looks stunning in Blancpain's latest campaign

Jeon Yeo-been looks classy and elegant in her latest collaboration with Blancpain, showcasing the newest additions to their Ladybird Colors Campaign. The actress went with a soft hair and makeup look for most of the pictorial, rocking bold pink and red lips for a few of the pictures as well.

For the softer looks, the Vincenzo star went with soft waves for her hairstyle, styling it in two different ways for the photoshoot. For one of them, she went with a simple loose hairdo, with the front sections styled into big waves.

For the second hairstyle, she opted for an updo instead, tying her hair into a braid before rolling it into a casual bun. She paired these hairdos with a simple peachy pink makeup that was subtle and natural-looking.

For the bolder looks, Jeon Yeo-been opted for sleek hairstyles instead, parting her naturally straight hair down the middle for a neat look. She also styled her hair into a side-parted sleek bun for some of the pictures, tying all her hair into a tight knot at the back for a clean look.

While keeping her eye makeup the same, she switched out her subtle lip makeup for a gorgeous bold red lip for some and a stunning hot pink for other pictures.

Fans loved her look for the brand campaign, especially commending the bold red lip she sported for one of the looks. Many noted that Jeon Yeo-been looked "beautiful" and "elegant" in the pictorial, with one of them going on to state that "her beauty was as gentle as dew."

Jeon Yeo-been's latest project A Time Called You will be releasing in the third quarter of this year. She will be starring alongside Ahn Hyo-seop of Business Proposal fame, making the Romance drama one of the most anticipated Korean TV series of the year.