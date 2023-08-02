TWICE's Nayeon recently featured on the digital cover of Marie Claire Korea, collaborating with Swarovski for a dazzling look. She is the digital cover star for the August issue of the popular magazine, where she can be seen sporting jewelry pieces from Swarovski's latest collections.

The Matrix Tennis necklace, Matrix Tennis bracelet, and Mesmera bracelet were some of the accessories worn by the K-pop idol on the magazine cover. She went with the yellow variant for all the jewelry pieces, creating a stunning monochromatic look for her cover shot.

TWICE Nayeon's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Twitter/@JYPETWICE)

Netizens loved the K-pop star's look in the cover shoot, which was quite different from the pictorial she shot with W Korea in collaboration with the luxury jewelry brand. The singer previously worked with Swarovski for the W Korea April issue and looked stunning in all-black.

While the dark and edgy theme looked stunning, the yellow theme was a perfect fit for her, as the TWICE member is best known for her sunshine-like smile.

TWICE Nayeon was dazzling in delicate Swarovski pieces for the digital cover of Marie Claire Korea's August issue

Nayeon rocked a bright yellow dress for her cover pictorial, complete with tulle and cinched waist for added definition. The dress had a strapless design, drawing all the attention to the necklace she wore for the photoshoot. She went with gold-plated yellow jewelry pieces from Swarovski for the cover pictorial, the monochromatic look, further elevating the dazzling pieces.

The POP! singer opted for a natural makeup look, and a gorgeous dewy base for her makeup. For her lip makeup look, she went with a nude glossy shade that looked subtle yet shiny, adding the slightest hint of color to her lips.

Her eyes were the central focus of her makeup look, which she emphasized with some artificial lashes and a heavy coat of mascara. She went with a thin eyeliner application, incorporating a light dusting of brown eyeshadow around her eyes to add some depth. To highlight her aegyo sal, she opted for a light-colored shimmery eyeshadow that brightened up her under eyes.

The Hare Hare singer sported an updo for the magazine cover, which ensured her hairstyle didn't take away from the beautiful jewelry pieces. She simply tied all her hair up in a bun, leaving out a tuft of hair to peek out from the back to break the structure of the sleeked-back look. She parted the front section of her hair down the side, and let loose a few strands to brush across her face to add some intrigue.

Check out what fans said about the look:

Nayeon's all-yellow look was an instant hit among the netizens, and many praised her attention to detail for the magazine cover. Several fans went on to call her an "IT girl" and a "real life princess", as others acknowledged that she was the "prettiest girl ever". ONCEs swooned over how gorgeous she looked, with a Twitter user exclaiming that she was "born to be (on) a magazine cover".

