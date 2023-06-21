5 popular BLACKPINK Lisa 'no bangs' hairstyles that are apt for Summer 2023

Other than her dancing skills, BLACKPINK's Lisa is best known for her straight-cut, blunt bangs that she tends to style in different ways to keep her hairstyles interesting. The singer recently debuted a 'no-bangs' look, taking her fans by surprise as she has always opted for a hairdo incorporating her iconic bangs.

The singer debuted her new look at the dinner hosted by CELINE and has been maintaining the 'no-bangs' look ever since, occasionally styling her hair to create the illusion of a side fringe. On the occasions when she sports a middle parting, she tends to style her hair into curtain bangs to help frame her face.

BLACKPINK Lisa has been rocking some gorgeous 'no-bangs' hairdos that are perfect for summer

1) Edgy side-parted updo

Lisa has often rocked fun hairstyles like space buns and top knots. For the Melbourne leg of their Born Pink tour, she went with twin knots at the back, pairing them with a deep side part at the front. As she often does, the BLACKPINK member went with edgy knots with tufts of hair sticking out to add intrigue to the look.

To achieve this look, first, divide your hair into two equal sections and then tie each section into a knot, ensuring the ends are left loose to have them sticking out from the knot. Part the front section of your hair down the side, and then you can either opt for a sleek side-swept look or create a slight fringe as the singer did for this look.

2) Cute twin ponytails with curtain bangs

Sydney BLINKs got to witness the maknae of the group in an adorable twin ponytail hairstyle. Along with that, Lisa gave the hairdo a seamless effect by wrapping a lock of hair around the hairties, elevating the entire look. She styled her hair such that it created the illusion of curtain bangs, which is perfect for summer as it beautifully frames the face without having any locks falling on it.

For the Sydney leg of their world tour, the BLACKPINK member paired her dazzling outfit with twin ponytails, adding a touch of cuteness to the fabulous look. It is quite easy to achieve this look, as all one needs to do is tie their hair into two high ponytails after parting it down the middle.

3) Half-up half-down hairdo

Half-up half-down hairdos are popular among the BLACKPINK members, especially with Rosé. For the Thailand leg of their Born Pink tour, Lisa rocked some gorgeous hairstyles, but the half-up half-down hairdo she sported for her sightseeing is especially easy to achieve.

For the singer's look, one will need to divide their hair into two sections and then tie the upper portion using a hairtie or a claw clip. She parted the front section of her hair into an effortless side-swept look, going with an off-center parting to break the structure and make it look more casual.

4) High ponytail with a sleek middle part

For the stage performance in Thailand, she went with a sleek high ponytail that looked edgy yet chic. For this look as well, Lisa wrapped a lock of hair around the hairtie, lending the hairdo a seamless effect and elevating the entire look.

For this hairstyle, one will first need to part the front section of their hair and then tie the ponytail. This ensures the hair stays sleek and there are no tufts of hair sticking out. To tame the flyaways, one can use some hair gel or hair wax, which will also help with securing the hairstyle for it to last all day long.

5) Side-parted hair with structured waves

Lisa's look for CELINE's dinner at Cannes 2023 will stay forever iconic, as the singer debuted her new 'no bangs' look at the event. The bang-less hairstyle paired especially well with her dazzling suit, giving the look an edgy touch.

The hairstyle is easy to achieve as the BLACKPINK member simply parted her hair down the side. She added texture to her hairdo by styling the length of her hair into beautiful waves, letting them frame her face to draw the focus to her facial features.

With the incoming summer season, it is crucial to have a few 'no-bangs' hairdos in your arsenal for the hot and humid days. While BLACKPINK's Lisa has some stunning hairstyles in her lookbook, her signature bangs might not be the best choice for humid days. On those days, one can take inspiration from her 'no-bangs' looks, with all your hair neatly tucked away from the face and neck.

