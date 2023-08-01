“History maker Jungkook”: BTS’ youngest member tops Billboard 200 and Billboard Global excl U.S. for second consecutive week with his solo debut SEVEN

BTS’ Jungkook has made history yet again as he has topped Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global, excluding the U.S., for a second consecutive week with his debut solo song SEVEN. BTS’ maknae officially made his solo debut on July 14 with the tantalizing single SEVEN featuring Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. It’s been roughly two weeks since the song’s release, and it has already broken many records.

On July 24, SEVEN ranked first place on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him only the third Korean act after his own group and Jimin to top the Hot 100 chart. Additionally, SEVEN was his first song to top Billboard Global 200, also simply known as Billboard 200 and Billboard Global, excluding the U.S., achieving an all-kill.

BTS’ maknae has repeated the feat again by topping Billboard 200 and Billboard Global, excl U.S., for a second week in a row, and fans couldn’t be happier. “History maker Jungkook,” @sugatradamus wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing screengrabs of his latest Billboard achievement.

BTS’ Jungkook joins PSY as the only Korean soloist to spend multiple weeks in top 10 of Billboard Hot 100

The SEVEN singer has now become the first-ever Korean soloist to rank at number one on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart for multiple weeks. This is for the week ending on August 5 (Saturday), after which the charts will be renewed for another week on Monday.

Additionally, Jungkook became the second Korean soloist after PSY to spend more than one week in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100. It is commendable as PSY achieved this feat a decade ago with two of his hit songs - crowd favorite Gangnam Style, which peaked at number 2, and Gentleman, which settled at number 5, both within the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100.

BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN slipped from its coveted number one position on Billboard Hot 100 but stayed strong within the top 10 at number 9 in its second consecutive week. The charts will be renewed again on Monday, August 7.

However, ARMYs are happy and proud of their beloved maknae and have taken to social media to lavish praise on him. “Congratulations Jungkook” and “History maker Jungkook” has taken over social media trends.

SEVEN by JUNGKOOK is now the 1st song by a ASIAN SOLOIST spending more than one week on both charts of Global 200 Billboard, in the whole history. THE FIRST ONE!

I was expecting it to be on Top 5 but since the delay, it became No. 9? I smell something not right. But I am happy still but #Seven_Jungkook deserves to be on the top 5 guys. Lets work more harder this week 3.

Making records and setting them up so high so that no one could break them 🤯

Jungkook joins PSY and BTS as the only Korean acts to spend multiple weeks in the top 10 of billboard hot 100!!!

With Jungkook x SEVEN spending another consecutive week on billboard global charts, he breaks the records as the 1st & only Kpop soloist having multiple weeks at #1 on the charts.

His previous collab song, Stay Alive, produced by SUGA for Bangtan’s webtoon 7 FATES: CHAKHO, ranked at number 95. His lively collab song Left and Right feat Charlie Puth charted at number 22 on Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, SEVEN debuted on Spotify’s Global chart with 15,995,378 streams, the biggest debut by any Asian act in the chart’s history, and the biggest debut for a song in 2023. It remains at number one on Spotify’s Global chart with 8.91 million streams.

BTS’ Jungkook posts SEVEN dance challenge with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

The Dreamers’ singer seems to be in a celebratory mood as Bangtan’s maknae collaborated with fellow 97-liner and HYBE labelmate SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu for the SEVEN dance challenge.

The duo had previously collaborated on SEVENTEEN’s title track, SUPER, from their album FML and now the 97-liner best friends danced to SEVEN. The duo served oodles of charisma in matching black outfits.

Towards the end, Mingyu looked sheepishly at the camera as he forgot the choreography causing BTS’ maknae to laugh at the unplanned blooper. The SEVEN singer hasn’t formally reacted to his Billboard achievement, but fans believe this is the perfect thank-you gift for ARMYs.