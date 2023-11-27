"Golden era is not over yet": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' Jungkook is set to perform on Japan's live music program CDTV 

BTS' Jungkook is slated to appear on Japan's live music television program CDTV Live! Live! on Monday, December 4, 2023. As per the announcement by the Japanese show's official social media handles, the live broadcast will be a 2-hour special airing from 7 pm JST/KST.

The BTS maknae will be performing two smashing hit songs from his solo debut album GOLDEN - Seven (feat. Latto) and the album's title track, Standing Next To You - for the first time in Japan.

This declaration of his Japan schedule comes as a relief to ARMYs (BTS fans) who were wondering whether Jungkook's GOLDEN promotions era was over.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, TBS series CDTV Live! Live! or Count Down TV is a late-night music program, featuring Japanese music video hit chart countdowns with broadcasts on music information, along with live performances delivered by artists and musicians.

"Japan deserves": ARMYs express joy as BTS' Jungkook is confirmed to perform at Japanese live music TV program

The long-time-running Japanese music show hosted BTS, as a full group back in 2021. The septet took the stage with its songs Butter and Film Out (their Japanese digital single). Further back, in 2020, the group stunned with their performance of their hit single Dynamite for CDTV Live! Live! Christmas Special.

Additionally, Count Down TV saw BTS' V as its performing guest earlier this year on September 18. V sang Slow Dancing and Love Me Again from his solo debut album Layover in front of Tokyo Tower.

Therefore, it is no wonder that BTS' Jungkook's first-ever appearance as a soloist on the same stage is being eagerly awaited by ARMYs in Japan and abroad.

At the same time, ARMYs have been speculating on some upcoming projects ever since Jungkook left for Japan with fellow group member Jimin, a few days ago. At the same time, they did not fail to notice how the 3D singer's dance crew went with him as well, suspecting something underway.

Furthermore, Jungkook's CDTV live performance collides with the birthday of BTS' eldest, Jin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military. This realization enough has fans jumping for joy.

Check out some reactions below.

Meanwhile, BTS' youngest will be performing alongside names like ATEEZ, Superfly, and Travis Japan, among others.

Recent updates on BTS' Jungkook

On his solo front, Jungkook is currently etching his mark as according to Billboard Charts, his GOLDEN is the fifth top-selling album this week. Meanwhile, his Seven (feat. Latto) ranked at #82 on the Billboard Hot 100 Year-end Chart of 2023. He is also the most-searched K-pop male idol on Google this year.

Not long after wrapping up his GOLDEN Live On Stage concert, Jungkook's label Big Hit Music announced through a Weverse post about his upcoming military enlistment. As per the same, the 26-year-old idol along with fellow members RM, Jimin, and V will be commencing their army duties soon.

BTS' Jungkook also penned a heartfelt letter reflecting on his journey so far and the future. Meanwhile, the four remaining members of BTS are slated to enlist in December 2023.