"They're so real for this!!!": Fans react as BTS' RM gets called 'The President' by a fan at W KOREA's Love Your W event

BTS' RM attended W KOREA's Love Your W 2023 event and made headlines for his presence there. He was seen enjoying the star-studded event with fellow K-pop idols as well as K-drama actors and was even seen dancing to live performances. He was joined by celebrities like aespa members, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and some TXT members as well.

ARMYs (BTS fans) couldn't get enough of the singer's appearance at the event and they were sharing and reacting to his videos that made their way online. However, there was one particular video that kept grabbing people's attention. The video showed RM walking past a crowd of fans and cameras as one fan loudly yelled, "It's the President!"

Needless to say, other fans seemed to agree with the sentiment and took to X, formerly Twitter to praise the idol, with one person even saying:

"Main character": Fans share their reactions to BTS' RM being addressed by a fan as 'The President'

The 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, Love Your W, hosted by W KOREA, was held at the Seoul Four Seasons Hotel on November 24, 2023. The Still Life rapper attended the gathering that also saw TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin, Stray Kids' Hyunjin, and BLACKPINK's Jennie in attendance. Additionally, aespa, Lee Bada, GOT7's Bambam, and ITZY's Ryujin, Yeji, and Yuna were also present.

The event also featured high-octane performances by Lee Bada's dance team BEBE, aespa, and ZICO, to name a few. BTS' RM attended the same event last year with group member j-hope and performed S*xy Nukim, his collaborative song with Balming Tiger. This year, Namjoon was seen cheering on others taking the stage and conversing with fellow guests.

For those not in the know, the BTS leader is often hailed as 'The President' among fans and they are quite serious about the title. It is not only because of his position in the Dynamite group, but he is also known for being philanthropic with an interest in socio-political causes. Additionally, fans also know about his love of art and culture, which is another reason they call BTS' RM 'The President.'

When fans saw the video of a fan calling out "It's The President," they took to X to share their reactions about the same. While some said that it was the only treatment Namjoon deserved, others said that the idol gave off "main character energy."

BTS' RM's recent achievements with Indigo

BTS' RM recently surpassed 530 million streams on Spotify for his 2022 debut studio album Indigo. Additionally, when Billboard revealed its 2023 Year-end Charts, RM's album was sitting at #32 on the Top Album Sales Chart. It was also at #21 on the Year-end Top Current Album Sales chart.

The album also landed at #12 on Billboard's 2023 Year-end World Albums chart. Additionally, his song Wild Flower (with youjeen) from the album is at #66 on the Digital Song Sales Chart.

Meanwhile, BTS' agency BIGHIT Music shared a notice on Weverse on November 22, 2023. It announced that the remaining members of the group RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be enlisting in the military in December this year. The other three members Jin, j-hope, and SUGA are already serving their mandatory military service.