"One of the most wholesome moments": BTS' Jungkook wins the internet as he gives an adorable shoutout to his mother at GOLDEN Live On Stage concert

BTS' Jungkook held his highly-anticipated GOLDEN Live On Stage concert on November 20, at 8 pm KST in Seoul. While the show was a one-of-a-kind spectacle with ace pyrotechnics and peak performances by the BTS maknae, one of the audience members made it more special.

Jungkook's mother was present among the sea of ARMYs (BTS fans) and the idol made sure she had an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, she was not the only special guest attending the show as BTS' leader RM also arrived to cheer on the group's youngest at his first solo concert. ARMYs found this wholesome as RM was the one who gave Jungkook the nickname 'Golden Maknae.'

The concert was live-streamed for free on Weverse and also consisted of subtitles. This means that global ARMYs not only witnessed the momentous show but also saw BTS' Jungkook giving his mother and RM shoutouts.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the same and called it "one of the most wholesome moments," referring to the memorable incident with his mother.

Expand Tweet

"Thank you, mother!": Fans extend gratitude to BTS' Jungkook's mother after the idol shares an anecdote during solo concert

In the middle of his concert and amidst loud cheers from fans, the K-pop sensation spoke about a dream his mother had regarding his birth. Her dream was about golden rain that turned whatever it touched into gold. Therefore, 'Golden' is an important word to the BTS idol and it is also the title of his record-breaking solo debut album.

As he shared this anecdote related to his birth, one fan yelled a "thank you" to his mother. Jungkook then asked the fans present to say it loudly once again, as his mother was also present in the crowd.

He revealed that he wanted her to hear them saying "thank you" and as ARMYs promptly said it back, the Golden Maknae added:

"My mom will love that."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, he included pyrotechnics in his performance, which made it seem like golden rain was falling on the stage.

RM also shared a sweet message for Jungkook saying"

"Your mom and dad must be proud. The other members all have shoots today and I'm the one who gave him the nickname! I had to come…. He's our youngest, but I learn so much from him."

Expand Tweet

Several fans took to social media to react to BTS' Jungkook's mother being at the GOLDEN Live On Stage concert alongside member RM and hailed the idol for his "sweet" gesture.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The My You singer also won an award at the 2023 BBMAs

BTS' Jungkook recently became the talk of the town after he won an award at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. He won his first award at the BBMAs in the Top Global K-pop Song category for SEVEN (feat. Latto). This made him the first K-pop soloist to bag an honor at the BBMAs this decade.

On the other hand, his track Standing Next to You won its first MelOn Weekly Popularity Award and soared past 10 million streams on MelOn Music.