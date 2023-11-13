"He really can't stand still": Fans delighted seeing fun filming moments captured in BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You MV Shoot Sketch

BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You MV Shoot Sketch dropped on November 12, and it shows the idol having the time of his life on set with the crew. The video, which spans almost fourteen minutes, takes fans behind the scenes and shows Jungkook switching from being professional to unserious in between filming and bonding with the dance team, all the while showcasing his dynamicity.

Furthermore, he was seen giving his best to every shot, changing costumes and locations effortlessly. He was also highly praising his dance crew, as he mentioned:

"I've been working with them since Seven and there are dancers I've been a fan of since I was young. It was so nice to see them. I think we'll be able to create the most amazing masterpiece."

ARMYs (BTS fans), who were already mesmerized by the cinematography and the choreo, were eagerly awaiting to catch glimpses of the goings-on on set. Therefore, seeing BTS' Jungkook's enthusiasm while filming, one fan hilariously wrote:

"He really can't stand still."

"So proud of him": Fans lavish praises witnessing BTS' Jungkook and Standing Next to You MV crew work hard on set

The Golden Maknae's Standing Next to You MV was released on November 3, 2023, which was the same day he dropped his solo debut album GOLDEN. The song features as the lead track of the double-million-copy-selling album.

For those unaware, the song, which had scenes influenced by Australian director Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film Romeo + Juliet, was even recognized and lauded by the director himself. He even referred to BTS' Jungkook as being "gifted."

It is also to be noted that the director for Standing Next to You - Tanu Muino - who has worked with names like Harry Styles, Cardi B, Elton John & Britney, Katy Perry, and more in the past, is a fan of Lurhmann's works, per IMDb.

Naturally, the vision plus teamwork that went behind filming the music video were indelible, as is evident from the shoot sketch. In the video, the idol paid attention to his dance moves extensively and went on to praise the energy of the renowned dance team he was working with. Referring to the story of the MV, BTS' Jungkook further described:

"It's a world without love yet I fall in love. That's the concept. On my way, I see the female lead actress and start having strange feelings. That's what the intro scene was about."

The rest of the shoot showed the 26-year-old artist showing off his professional dancing and acting skills in front of the camera, and just when the shoot paused, Jungkook was back to being carefree and fun, breaking into laughs with the dance crew.

Before the video ended, the director had some words of praise for the My You singer, who later described his filming experience as "physically tough" but "fun." He added that, given the opportunity, he would like to work with the director again.

Seeing BTS' Jungkook in his element, ARMYs took to social media to share their reactions to the hard-working idol and to those behind the Standing Next to You MV's creative process.

BTS' Jungkook continues to bag feats with GOLDEN

BTS' youngest is taking over global music charts with GOLDEN. As recent updates reveal, his Standing Next to You debuted at #1 on this week’s United World Chart Global Track (UWC), amassing 274,000 points, making it his third track to achieve this feat, the most by any artist in 2023.

Additionally, GOLDEN recently debuted at #2 on Billboard 200 with 210,200 units (164,800 pure sales and 41.59 million demand streams). The album also attained the biggest sales week for an album by a Korean solo artist in Billboard 200 history (US).