"Very generous king": BTS' Jungkook's fans lavish praise on him as he curates expensive gift hamper for ARMYs attending GOLDEN Live on Stage concert

BTS' Jungkook left no stone unturned to ensure that his first-ever solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage in Janchung Arena, Jung-gu was a massive success. On November 20, the day of the concert, numerous ARMYs took to X to share pictures of the loaded and expensive gift hamper that Bangtan's maknae had put together for them.

The hamper contained -

Chocolates and delicious treats from the premium chocolate brand Godiva

A camera

A photo album

Photocards with the message "You are by my side"

Envelope with postcard

BTS' Jungkook's fans took to X to lavish praise on the golden maknae for organizing such a thoughtful and expensive gift hamper for ARMYs. They hailed him for his thoughtfulness, kindness, and generosity and thanked him for his gesture.

BTS' Jungkook's gift hampers for 2,800 fans reportedly cost ₩140 million

BTS' Jungkook's very thoughtful and loaded gift hamper was reportedly rather expensive. Twitter user @Jungkook_SNS revealed that the Godiva chocolates were priced at ₩25,000, the camera cost ₩20,000, and the photo album was priced at ₩5,000. The cost of one such hamper was ₩50k per person and these hampers were reportedly distributed amongst 2,800 fans, bringing the total to a staggering ₩140 million.

The Godiva chocolates were from his recent collaboration with the aforementioned Belgian premium chocolate brand and they are also available at their dessert cafe and bar Stage by Godiva in the city until December 31, as a limited-edition treat for fans.

Fans also believed that since the Euphoria singer loves photography, a camera and photo album were a fitting present for fans. Finally, the hamper came with an envelope with postcards and photocards to remember the magical evening at the GOLDEN Live on Stage concert in Janchung Arena, Jung-gu in Seoul.

ARMYs praised BTS' Jungkook on Twitter for putting so much thought into each present and believed that he had a "golden heart."

It is important to note that only ARMYs who won the raffle for concert tickets were reportedly treated with a hamper.

Notably, BTS' Jungkook's collaboration, GOLDEN X GODIVA proved to be a massive success on its first day itself. Fans spotted a long line of customers waiting outside the chocolate dessert cafe, Stage by Godiva's Dosan branch in Seoul, South Korea.

Twitter account @kookpiics shared a video of the long queue outside the cafe and stated that all the items on the menu were reportedly sold.

The goal of this initiative is to give ARMYs an exclusive and special taste and feel of the idol's first solo album, GOLDEN. The delectable items on the menu include Golden Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake, Golden Choco Rexa, and Golden Double Chocolate Soft Ice Cream, all chosen and curated by the Dreamers singer.

To elaborate further, the word 'Golden' is added before each dessert item, and fans will be gifted a gold postcard at the Godiva dessert cafe and the official website. 'Godiva Golden Edition Chocolate' will also be released on Weverse Shop on November 21.

RM attends BTS' Jungkook's solo concert

BTS' Jungkook is currently hosting his first-ever solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage in Janchung Arena, Jung-gu in Seoul, South Korea, and the band's leader and his hyung RM made a special appearance at the concert. RM revealed that since the older members are currently enlisted in the military and the younger members are busy with work, he came to support his beloved maknae.

Leader RM dished that he famously gave Jungkook the nickname 'Golden Maknae,' or the 'Golden Youngster,' which was his inspiration behind naming the album. RM expressed his pride in the SEVEN singer, revealing that his parents must feel the same seeing their son on stage.

More information regarding BTS' Jungkook's future promotional activities and military enlistment will be unveiled at a later date.