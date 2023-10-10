“Main Pop Boy”: Fans laud as BTS' Jungkook becomes first K-pop soloist to earn multiple #1 debuts on Billboard Global 200 Singles chart

BTS' Jungkook continues to set new records on Billboard's multiple charts with his two hit singles, SEVEN and 3D. On October 9, Billboard unveiled that Bangtan's maknae's newest single 3D secured number five on Billboard's Hot 100, making an impressive debut.

However, it debuted at number one on the Billboard Global 200 Singles chart and Billboard Global Excluding United States. With this, BTS' Jungkook became the first K-pop soloist in history to earn multiple number-one debuts on the two Billboard 200 charts.

Previously, Jungkook's hit summer single SEVEN achieved an all-kill by debuting at number one on Billboard's Hot 100, Billboard Global Singles 200, and Billboard Global Excluding United States at the time of its release in July.

ARMYs have taken to social media to lavish praise on BTS' Jungkook. @jjklve wrote on X, "CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK. MAIN POP BOY JUNGKOOK", accompanied by a celebratory emoticon and a video of Bangtan's maknae dancing.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook's fans celebrate his triple Billboard achievements with congratulatory messages

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook released his debut single SEVEN featuring American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee on July 14, 2023. The following week, SEVEN debuted at number on Billboard's Hot 100 making the maknae only the second member after Jimin to debut a song on Billboard's Hot 100.

BTS' Jungkook continued his winning streak with his newest hit single 3D in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow achieving number one on Billboard 200 Global and Billboard 200 excluding U.S. and number five on Billboard's Hot 100, his second-time ranking in the top 5 on Hot 100.

Not only this, Jungkook is also the Fastest Asian Act to achieve multiple top 10 hits on the chart in a record 77 Days.

Jungkook's fans congratulate him on Billboard achievements (Image via X)

Jungkook's fans congratulate him on Billboard achievements (Image via X)

Jungkook's fans congratulate him on Billboard achievements (Image via X)

Jungkook's fans congratulate him on Billboard achievements (Image via X)

Notably, Billboard Global 200 and Billboard 200 excluding the United States combine streaming and sales activity for 200 territories worldwide excluding the U.S. as compiled by Luminate.

As for the Hot 100 chart, the chart combines streaming, sales, radio play, and social media amongst other factors attesting to the song's popularity in the United States, the biggest music market in the world.

Furthermore, both 3D and SEVEN's multiple Billboard achievements set the mood for his upcoming debut solo album GOLDEN, which will also include the two hit singles in its 11-track album.

BTS' Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN is all set to release on November 3

Jungkook will release GOLDEN on November 3 (Image via Twitter/@Daily_JKUpdate)

BTS' Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN is all set to release on November 3 at 1 pm KST. The album consists of 11 tracks, including his hit singles 3D and SEVEN. The Euphoria singer has interesting promotional activities planned for GOLDEN including a tracklist, a preview of the overall album, and a music video teaser amongst other things leading up to the release date.

Additionally, Jungkook has announced his debut solo concert "GOLDEN Live On Stage" on November 20 at 8 pm KST at Janchung Arena, Jung-gu in Seoul, South Korea. For international fans, the concert will be streamed live on Weverse, the details of which will be provided in a separate notice.

Notably, Jungkook will perform songs from his upcoming album GOLDEN for the first time on stage in front of 4500+ ARMYs expected to fill the venue. More details will be provided in a separate notice regarding the solo concert.