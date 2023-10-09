"The king of K-Pop": Fans delighted as BTS Jungkook becomes the first Korean soloist to have the biggest streaming year in Spotify history

On October 7, 2023, BTS Jungkook became the first and only Korean solo artist to have the most massive streaming year in the entire history of Spotify. The 26-year-old BTS member has surpassed 1.8 billion streams on Spotify with his latest solo singles, SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), along with the FIFA 2023 World Cup song Dreamers and Left and Right with Charlie Puth.

Spotify noted that Jungkook’s SEVEN (feat. Latto) is the longest-charting song by a Korean soloist since its release on July 14. The single even earned him the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for Song of the Summer on September 12.

Additionally, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) has climbed to the top on iTunes in over 100 countries and has surpassed 8 million streams on Spotify within the first day of its release on September 29. The track has remained at No. 2 for almost two weeks on the UK Big Top 40 charts since its release.

To highlight the singer’s achievement further, SEVEN (feat. Latto) also became the first single by the BTS member to have amassed over 89.7 million streams on Spotify in a single week after its release in July 2023. Furthermore, he broke the Guinness World Record previously held by Harry Styles, who had over 78.4 million Spotify streams on As It Was in a week of its release.

“Makes me feel proud to stan him”: Fans shower praise upon BTS Jungkook for his recent success

Jungkook also became the first and only Asian act and a Korean solo artist to chart at No. 1 for 61 consecutive days on the Spotify Global chart. The youngest member of BTS has been reigning on the Spotify charts at No. 1 with SEVEN (feat. Latto) for 60 days, while 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) finally made it to No. 1 and has stayed there for over a day now. SEVEN also debuted at No. 1 on YouTube's Top Music Videos chart.

As an inevitable consequence, fans have taken to social media to hail the artist behind the acclaimed track Still With You and flooded the platform with congratulatory messages from all across the globe.

Significantly, SEVEN has been successful in other ways than merely streaming. It won the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200, and Billboard Global (Excl. US) charts, three of the most prestigious Billboard charts. 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) has occupied the Top 6 of iTunes entirely with its remix versions.

Furthermore, on October 8, 2023, the popular Australian singer, The Kid LAROI, surprised ARMY, the BTS fandom, by posting a photo with BTS Jungkook on his official Instagram account, which further fanned speculations of the two artists collaborating in the near future.

On October 3, 2023, The Kid LAROI revealed during his Instagram Live that his upcoming track will feature a couple of his friends. The singer will share more details in the next couple of days.

Fans await with bated breaths for the STAY singer to confirm the speculations and announce his collaboration with Jungkook and the UK rapper Central Cee. Meanwhile, Jungkook’s upcoming debut solo album GOLDEN is scheduled for release on November 3, 2023.