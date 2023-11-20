What is BTS Jungkook's workout routine? Check out the Golden singer's fitness tips

It's no secret that BTS' Jungkook is quite a fan of exercising and working out. While the idol broadcasts several live streams of him rolling out his workout routine either at his private gym or at his own house, there have been several instances where fans have caught the idol randomly working out at every chance he gets.

Furthermore, the amount of effort and consistency the idol puts in to remain fit can also be seen through the huge physical transformation that Jungkook has had in recent days.

The idol's great physique and utter dedication to consistently working out has impressed several fans and netizens in general, leading to a lot of questions about his routine. He has not only revealed his go-to workout routine that requires no equipment but also shared several fitness tips that he regularly follows.

Everything we know about BTS' Jungkook's workout routine, fitness tips, and more

BTS' Jungkook, who always jumps at the opportunity to help out ARMYs, was not indifferent to the questions asked by his fans about his fitness journey, workout routine, and more. During one of his VLive broadcasts in June 2022, the idol revealed his classic and go-to workout routine that calls for no equipment but guarantees a good full-body burn.

When an ARMY asked in the comments section what they could do to lose weight, the idol replied that he should do the following exercises as soon as they woke up.

100 Squats

30 Reps of Ab Workout (Jungkook didn't specify the particular exercises)

2 Sets of 20 Leg Lunges

1 Minute Plank

1 Minute Side Plank (Each Side)

15 Burpees

In an interview with Tokopedia in 2020, when BTS performed at Waktu Indonesia Belanja, the idol shared that he prefers to work with his own body weight, even though his routine often involves and revolves around equipment like dumbells, weight-based machines, and more. When the host asked him about the secret behind his strong physique, the idol answered,

"I do have equipment but I prefer to exercise with my own body weight. I think it’s important to do it consistently whenever you have time. I think you can maintain a good body just by doing pushups, situps and squats."

In addition to sharing his workout routine, Jungkook has also put forth other helpful tips for fans to follow that'll help them gain a healthier and fitter body. He recommended practices that induce better sleep and help maintain a proper body routine.

"When you stray from your cycle, like if you sleep in the morning or late at night, you won't be sleepy at night if you woke up late. Then, the next day even if I'm a bit sleepy I try to stay awake till the night. I try to stay awake until I pass out at night. I usually have my room at the ideal temperature. I can't sleep if it's too hot or too cold."

He also advised his fans against sleeping immediately after eating, since it can cause uneasiness and affect one's stomach. Jungkook suggested that basic stretching before bed can be of great help.

The idol also once again proved himself as a personal fitness coach for ARMYs by recommending some advice during his interview with Weverse back in May 2022. He said,

"I hope everyone stays healthy. Some will go outdoors on the weekend, while others choose to stay in. If you are not active enough, you will feel tried and sluggish. So, you should eat healthily, maybe have a salad two or three times a week and I’m sure everyone will be in tip-top shape! ARMY forever, BTS forever!"

As Jungkook continues to dedicate himself to his healthy workout lifestyle, fans not only support the idol for the same, but also jot down the several helpful tips that he shares every now and then.