“I can watch it all day”: BTS’ RM’s workout video sends ARMYs into a frenzy on Twitter

On December 17, BTS’ RM shared the second part of his vlog series All Day With Kim Namjoon.

In the second part of the video, he can be seen working out in the gym. Dressed in a simple white sleeveless t-shirt and black three-fourth pants, RM showcases his fitness and agility while performing several kinds of workouts that include running on the treadmill, headstands, pull-ups, push-ups, seated rows, bench presses, cable reverse fly, kettlebell deadlifts, and hanging leg raises.

RM’s workout sequence left ARMYs in a frenzy on Twitter as they took to Twitter to react to the singer's vlog. One fan wrote,

“I can watch it all day.”

BTS’ RM reveals he won’t work out shirtless for ARMYs precious eyes

While BTS’ RM’s workout was mainly a visual treat for fans to see how the popular idol maintains his physique by regularly hitting the gym, he did stop every now and then to interact with fans on camera.

After finishing his headstand, he shared some interesting trivia with fans. He revealed that artists, including himself, usually work out shirtless in the gym, but he will keep his t-shirt on to protect ARMYs precious eyes.

This tidbit sent ARMYs into a tizzy, and reactions to RM’s workout began pouring in. While some fans were grateful to the Indigo singer for being considerate enough, others believe he intentionally revealed this bit of information to tease fans.

⁷ @adorekuk @fayepjm i hate when a man knows that he's hot and why is it kim namjoon sjsjsksnsjdjddn @fayepjm i hate when a man knows that he's hot and why is it kim namjoon sjsjsksnsjdjddn

We could have it all… @fayepjm I don’t care about my eyes, if anything don’t mind them at allWe could have it all… @fayepjm I don’t care about my eyes, if anything don’t mind them at allWe could have it all… https://t.co/2ELXDxUOry

uarmyhope❤🍓 @_rikilcves_ @fayepjm WAIT SO HE WORKS OUT WITH HIS SHIRT OFFF @fayepjm WAIT SO HE WORKS OUT WITH HIS SHIRT OFFF https://t.co/98sBtuIamz

pani @tataIand @fayepjm that's right. for the sake of our sanity keep your shirt on Mr. Kim @fayepjm that's right. for the sake of our sanity keep your shirt on Mr. Kim

However, an eagle-eyed ARMY found a photo of BTS’ RM posing shirtless for a photo taken at his gym. Previously, the Indigo singer had scribbled his workout goals on the whiteboard at his gym. He shared a photo of the whiteboard on Instagram with ARMYs. While BTS’ RM tried to cover it, ARMYs sharp eyes caught his reflection on the whiteboard, which revealed he was actually shirtless.

In the previous vlog, BTS’ RM showed his museum-like home filled with books, paintings, and artifacts, as well as a special gift from GOT7’s Jackson Wang, TEAM WANG DESIGN PUMPKIN ROCKER from their limited edition Halloween Sparkles collection.

Fans also got a glimpse of how a regular day in his life pans out, which includes working out a bit at the gym, going for long rides on his bicycle, and hanging out with his friends.

Tiffany Leighanne @MsTiffanyLeigh WHY AM I JUST NOW NOTICING THIS?!? NO WONDER WE DIDNT GET A WORKOUT PIC #RM WAIT A DAMN MINUTE!!!! HE WAS SHIRTLESS?!?! SHIRTLESS KIM NAMJOON IN THE GYM WORKING OUT??? DID HE KNOW WE COULD SEE HIS REFLECTION?!??WHY AM I JUST NOW NOTICING THIS?!? NO WONDER WE DIDNT GET A WORKOUT PIC WAIT A DAMN MINUTE!!!! HE WAS SHIRTLESS?!?! SHIRTLESS KIM NAMJOON IN THE GYM WORKING OUT??? DID HE KNOW WE COULD SEE HIS REFLECTION?!?? 😳😳😳 WHY AM I JUST NOW NOTICING THIS?!? NO WONDER WE DIDNT GET A WORKOUT PIC 😭😭 #RM https://t.co/kujQ4j0dgM

ARMYs figured BTS’ RM’s secret informant on Twitter is Korean indie artist eAeon

Recently, BTS’ RM shared a fan edit of the Korean film Decision to Leave. The edit used his song Closer from Indigo. BTS’ leader is a self-proclaimed fan of the movie and confessed to having watched it six times already.

ARMYs were surprised to find a fan-edit feature on RM’s Instagram account, which was sent to him by fellow collaborator eAeon. Fans began wondering if eAeon is RM’s secret informant after all.

Fans began tagging eAeon in various fan edits and videos in the hopes that he would pass the information along to RM. However, eAeon jumped into ARMY conversations and denied that he was the secret informant fans were claiming him to be.

He quoted a tweet that had tagged him on the Closer fan edit and asked him to show it to BTS’ RM. He clarified that he found the video because of the tag and did what was asked of him. He also joked that BTS’ leader wouldn’t snitch on his secret informant publicly. However, ARMYs refuse to believe him and continue to refer to him as the secret informant.

BTS' RM will appear on KBS News 9 on December 18, where he will be speaking about Indigo, his role as the band's member, and Jin's enlistment.

