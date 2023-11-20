"KINGS ON TOP ALWAYS": Fans congratulate as Stray Kids' 5-Star wins Top K-pop Album at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Stray Kids took home the Top K-pop Album Award for 5-Star at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. This is the group's first BBMAs award, after being dubbed finalists for Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top K-Pop Album earlier this year. Furthermore, this makes the power octet the first and only K-pop act to win the said award.

The winning album 5-Star shot up to #1 on the Billboard 200 this year and spent 16 weeks on the chart, becoming one of the group's four consecutive albums to take up the top spot, alongside its latest ROCK-STAR and its previous #1s with Maxident and Oddinary. These top spots led the JYP Entertainment group to also make history as the first Korean act to debut its first four charting albums on the Billboard 200 at number 1.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids also boasts various other accomplishments, apart from being on a winning streak in 2023, having already bagged the Best K-pop award with S-Class at the 2023 VMAs. Stray Kids also headlined Lollapalooza Paris 2023, while its sub-unit 3RACHA appeared at this year's Global Citizen Festival in New York.

Fans were naturally delighted to see the boys' latest win, and soon took to social media platforms to celebrate, with one fan noting how they were "KINGS ON TOP ALWAYS."

"STRAY KIDS WORLD DOMINATION": Fans ecstatic as group grabs Top K-Pop Album for 5-Star at the 2023 BBMAs

The 2023 BBMAs featured performances from artists whose music held considerable sway over the Billboard charts from November 19, 2022, to October 21, 2023. Apart from winning the Top K-pop Album Award, on November 19, the Thunderous K-pop group also took its debut stage at the BBMAs with a bang, performing the singles S-Class and LALALALA.

As STAYs (Stray Kids fans) saw their idols pose triumphantly with their latest award, the members also dropped their dedicated fanbase a message of gratitude through their acceptance speech after the win. Here's what leader Bang Chan had to say.

“We would like to thank all of our STAYs and all the Stray Kids everywhere all around the world. Without the love and support from everyone, we would probably not have made it this far, and if wasn’t for the people that have been running by our side this whole time, the music that we create would not have been able to reach the people in need”

He went on,

“So us, Stray Kids, would like to say thank you to STAY and Billboard for giving us an unforgettable gift. We promise to return the favor with our upcoming music, performances and love.” (via Billboard)

Member Changbin also conveyed a few heartfelt words on behalf of the team, saying the award was a result of the "tremendous love" shown to the group by STAYs. He added,

“Thank you for loving the albums, music and performances that shows our group’s unwavering color. We have a lot in store, so please keep an eye out for us and all of the amazing things that we have ready.” (via Billboard)

Naturally, Stray Kids' historical win of the title has left a significant impact on STAYs worldwide.

At the same time, contending for the Top K-pop Album award alongside Stray Kids were the following finalists - FACE by BTS' Jimin, Get Up by NewJeans, The Name Chapter: Temptation by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and Ready to Be by TWICE.

The 4th generation K-pop sensations released their latest album ROCK-STAR, containing eight tracks, on November 10, 2023. LALALALA recently hit number 6 on Bugs Weekly Chart, becoming their highest charting song on the chart. It also boasts a new peak on Genie Weekly Chart at number 115.

On the other hand, the group dropped its MEGAVERSE Video on November 19. It currently has 1.7 million YouTube views and counting.

The group is also set to perform at the 2023 Kōhaku Uta Gassen, Japan's highly awaited year-end music show, on December 31 at NHK Hall in Shibuya, Tokyo, alongside names like SEVENTEEN, MISAMO, LE SSERAFIM, and NiziU.