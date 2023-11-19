Recently, Stray Kids emerged as the most consumed fourth-generation K-pop boy group on social media, including TikTok, Instagram reels, and YouTube shorts in 2023, as per the data collected by K-pop Radar.

Stray Kids have recently released their eighth mini-album, Rock-Star, with their title track LALALALA and other songs, through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. They made their comeback after five months of releasing their album S-Class.

As the fourth-generation group continues to rule the K-pop community with their music, it is no secret that they have emerged as the No.1 group of the generation to be consumed on several social media platforms.

After fans got to know about it, they took to social media, stating that the group is already shaking the Korean entertainment industry:

STAYs proud as Stray Kids emerge as the No.1 consumed fourth-generation K-pop group on social media

K-POP Radar is a credible South Korean website that provides insights into a group's performance across several social media platforms, using factors such as fandom size, growth, and other metrics. It is one of the most trusted and objective sites among K-pop fans. K-pop Radar is described on social media as follows:

"K-Pop Radar provides objective data by detecting an artist's fandom size, growth, and achieved milestones across social platforms. It is the only dashboard that shows daily fandom data at a glance."

The aforementioned website includes real-time data related to the group's ranking, such as the number of people following them on their official Instagram account, Spotify, TikTok, and Twitter on a weekly, monthly, and three-month basis. They also provide data to compare how the group is performing over the aforementioned periods, including real-time data for YouTube views.

At the time of writing, the group has over 13,500,000 subscribers, ranking sixth on YouTube, 27,489,578 followers on Instagram (rank seventeen), 10,169,348 followers on Twitter (rank 11), and 13,381,385 (rank seven) and 21,387,278 (rank six) among K-pop groups.

However, they hold the No.1 position among fourth-generation K-pop groups, being the most consumed among the K-pop community on platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts.

Take a look at how fans are reacting as the Stray Kids becomes the most consumed fourth-gen K-Pop boy group in 2023 on social media:

Stray Kids is also set to make their debut at the Billboard Music Awards 2023, where they are scheduled to deliver electrifying performances of the group's latest lead track LALALALA and S-Class which are scheduled to take place today.