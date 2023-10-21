Stray Kids Dome Tour: 5+ viral moments from Seoul Special UNVEIL 13 Day 1

On Saturday, October 21, Stray Kids rolled out the first day of their Stray Kids Dome Tour: Seoul Special UNVEIL 13 at the Gocheok Sky Dome, which threw the entire internet into a frenzy. Known for their energetic performances and hilarious skits, the group naturally showcased some of the best show-stopping stages, solo or group. The crowd was in complete awe of everything from the set design to their outfit choices.

The solo performances of each member were also much appreciated and left fans in tears. Additionally and inevitably, the unmatched visuals of the group members, even as they performed tiring choreographies with sweat heavily dripping from their faces, left both the audience and the netizens swooning over them endlessly.

Once again proving themselves as the most entertaining and powerful performers, the Stray Kids Dome Tour was one to remember.

5+ moments at the Stray Kids Dome Tour: Seoul Special UNVEIL 13 that fans couldn't stop talking about

1) I.N's sob-worthy solo performance of Hug Me in a school uniform

Just as all members rolled out their solo performances at the Stray Kids Dome Tour, the youngest of the group, I.N., also performed his solo track, Hug Me. While the ballad song, with its emotional lyrics, already had fans tearing up, the audience grew overwhelmed when the idol appeared in his SOPA (School of Performing Arts in Seoul) uniform.

The idol later explained that when he used to go to school, he often looked up to idols performing at the Gocheok Sky Dome and dreamed of being able to perform at the same venue. The idol showed up in his school uniform to pay homage to his dream, and the fact that his parents were also present in the audience made the moment more emotional for fans.

2) Felix's back tattoo reveal during his Rev It Up solo performance

Felix's stage for Rev It Up was the next solo stage at the Stray Kids Dome Tour, with fans screaming at the top of their lungs. While the shock-worthy intro to the song was previously revealed in one of their earlier concerts, fans still couldn't get over it. Right before the start of his performance, the idol changes his shirt on stage while revealing his back tattoo, which is a pair of angel wings and a musical note above it.

While fans initially considered it a temporary or fake tattoo, they have now changed their beliefs that it is an actual tattoo, given its constant reappearance. Even before the idol's solo performance, the other Stray Kids members tried to get a peek at his tattoo but couldn't due to his outfit.

3) Hyunjin flirting with STAYs before his solo stage of Mic & Brush

There's no doubt that Hyunjin's charisma is unmatched, on and off stage. Right before the idol's solo stage of Mic & Brush at the Stray Kids Dome Tour, the idol was lying on the floor looking at the audience. His fellow member, Han, enters right then and releases a sigh of relief after finally spotting Hyunjin.

Given his odd position on the stage, Han asked Hyunjin what he was doing lying there, and the idol smoothly replied that he was just flirting with STAYs, resulting in a loud scream from the audience. However, the crowd couldn't calm down until the idol continued to roll out a show-stopping performance of his solo track, Mic & Brush, with fans going feral over his stage presence.

4) Stray Kids' powerful performance of Battleground (Korean Ver.)

Stray Kids Dome Tour, given the group's reputation, couldn't have come full circle without one, if not many, powerful and energetic performances. While there's no doubt that all their stages were extremely enthusiastic and show-stopping, the one that caught the eye of many was the performance of Battleground from their latest Japanese album, THE SOUND.

Fans fell in love with the members exerting their full energy, and the impressive stage setting left the audience in awe. However, fans also fell in love with another fact that Hyunjin revealed about the song after their performance. He revealed that since the song was originally a Japanese track, they prepared a Korean version of Battleground for the Stray Kids Dome Tour since it was held in Seoul, Korea.

[CONTENT SPOILER WARNING]

5) Unreleased track performance: Megaverse, Leave, and Blindspot

The highlight of the show and the moment that had all the fans going feral as they spectated the Stray Kids Dome Tour was when the members revealed three of the songs from their upcoming album, ROCK-STAR, or 樂-STAR. The three songs, Megaverse, Leave, and Blindspot, were performed live for the first time before the album's official release, and fans are already full of praise for the tracks. They are now eagerly awaiting the release of the studio versions.

In addition to all these viral moments during the Stray Kids Dome Tour, the members also revealed the trailer for their upcoming documentary, SKZFLIX. Stray Kids member Han directs the documentary, the trailer earned the loudest screams of the night. STAYS can hardly wait to know more about its release.