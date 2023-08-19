"Hyunjin is a lyrical genius": Fans express pride as the Stray Kids member releases a new solo song titled Contradicting

On August 19, 2023, Stray Kids' Hyunjin pleasantly surprised his fans by dropping a self-composed song titled Contradicting. This solo track, which was sung by him, was co-composed in collaboration with the group's leader, Bang Chan. Moreover, the lyrics of the song were penned by him as he dives into the internal struggles one often face in their daily lives, particularly in the matters of love.

Widely known for his artistic flair, Hyunjin even created an accompanying image and shared it on Instagram. He aptly captioned with the word "Contradicting," showcasing his multifaceted talents. Following the release of the song, the STAY fandom celebrated this independent creative effort by the group member, taking immense pride in his accomplishment and calling him "a lyrical genius."

Stray Kids' Hyunjin's latest song, Contradicting, wins STAYs' hearts as they share their admiration for the singer online

As a group, Stray Kids has been on a sensational journey over the past few months. Moreover, their latest full-length album, 5-Star, gained widespread attention and appreciation. Now, they are gearing up for the release of their Japanese EP album, Social Path (feat. LiSA), or Super Bowl - Japanese ver.

The former album boasts an impressive 12 tracks, while the latter is set to feature five songs. 5-Star also gained massive success recently, with several tracks soaring to the top of various music charts globally. In the midst of such achievements, Hyunjin's venture into composing his own music has been an admirable step forward that has been loved by fans.

As anticipated, Stray Kids' official YouTube channel released the audio of Hyunjin's song Contradicting. The title aptly signifies the contradictory facets of love and paints a vivid picture of the emotional turbulence often associated with the emotions, capturing its complexities and the journey of transformation into memories and art. The lyrics are masterfully done, enabling fans to connect with Hyunjin's authentic and heartfelt contemplation on the intricacies of love.

Although only an audio clip of the song was unveiled, it has already caught the eyes of STAYs worldwide, amassing around 992 thousand views on YouTube that are soon to cross the one million view mark.

Earlier, Hyunjin had hinted at the song's release through a self-made drawing, portraying a person covering their ears with hands while their face is replaced by a butterfly. The butterfly's dotted design forms its "eyes," with scattered words like "fade away," "I can't just," and "Why" resembling the song's lyrics placed around the figure.

In support of their beloved member, STAYs took to Twitter to trend the song's title in an effort to the streaming. The song's lyrics struck a chord with fans, who even praised the Stray Kids member for his thoughtful composition.

Talking about Hyunjin's solo endeavors, he was recently announced as the global brand ambassador of the world-renowned luxury brand Versace. Getting selected as only the eighth ambassador for the brand was a huge achievement in itself. As such, fans opined that he totally suits the brand's sophistication and deserved to be one of its ambassadors.