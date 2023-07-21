“He is a true Versace man”: Donatella Versace dishes on Stray Kids’ Hyunjin being announced as their first Korean global brand ambassador 

In a momentous achievement, Stray Kids' member Hyunjin became the newest global brand ambassador for the luxury brand Versace. This milestone occasion overlapped with another as he became the first-ever K-pop artist to represent the brand.

The esteemed brand’s founder, the popular Donatella Versace, expressed her appreciation for the artist’s personality and how he perfectly complements the brand’s luxury and sophisticated aesthetic.

“I am delighted Hyunjin is joining the Versace family. I am constantly inspired by new voices defining culture around the world and for me He has great new energy and creativity. I love his confidence and freedom of expression. He is a true Versace man,” she said. (via Instagram/Versace)

This fate-changing interaction between these two happened on May 24, 2023, at Dua Lipa X Versace’s La Vacanza 2023 fashion show, where the former was invited as a guest. This show accounted for the collaborative collection between Donatella Versace and Albanian singer Dua Lipa.

K-pop world rejoices as Hyunjin becomes the first idol to grace Versace as its ambassador

In recent years, the most prestigious businesses have recognized the attractiveness and power of K-pop celebrities, choosing them as ambassadors to represent their renowned labels.

K-pop has become a magnet for brands looking to collaborate with these idols, resulting in a collaborative connection that excites both fans and fashion enthusiasts.

On July 20, 2023, Hwang Hyunjin, a member of the popular K-pop group Stray Kids, was named the new worldwide ambassador of the Versace brand. He was already a well-known face for the company, but this official appointment boosted his standing.

The entire K-pop scene was filled with pride and honor as they watched a fellow K-pop idol become the brand's ambassador. Their reactions to this honorable achievement can be seen below:

oton ∞⁸🍀 @Mon0ton @juliettemm He’s working AND werking 🤌🤌 he’s so talented and he works so hard, I’m so proud of him

The announcement was made through Versace's social media platforms. Both Donatella and Hyunjin’s words have been mentioned in the caption, reflecting the mutual appreciation and excitement surrounding this historic collaboration.

"I'm so excited to be starting my Versace journey as a global ambassador and to make beautiful moments together. I am both inspired and honoured to play a part in the House's truly amazing heritage, and that Donatella believes I have the Versace attitude! I'm filled with anticipation and can't wait to experience the artistic synergy with Donatella," Idol said. - (Hyunjin via Instagram/Versace)

The Skz member's appointment as only the eighth ambassador in the history of this brand is a significant achievement. Following the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid, Luke Evans, and Dua Lipa, Hyunjin has surely secured a huge deal.

While describing the Stray Kids member, the brand Versace said:

"Hyunjin is a versatile member of the Korean boy group Stray Kids. As a dancer, rapper, and vocalist of Stray Kids, he is attracting attention for his numerous artistic talents, including his unique and fascinating performance skills and passion for painting. We will announce it ahead of the Lollapalooza Stray Kids headline performance in Paris on July 21st."

The Maniac singer will fulfill his major duties as an ambassador in November for the brand's 2023 holiday campaign.