All you need to know about NewJeans’ Bunnyland at Lollapalooza 2023

ADOR’s first and only idol group NewJeans will have their own designated private space for fans at the Lollapalooza 2023. The K-pop group made headlines when it was announced as one of the performers at the four-day music festival, considering that the quintet debuted only last July.

To heighten fans' anticipation, Spotify and ADOR have partnered for a one-day event, called Bunnyland, comprising its very own exclusive place that will include several activities, prizes, and other things. The name of the event also literally means a land for their fans, as the K-pop group’s fandom name is Bunny.

Lollapalooza 2023 announces collaboration with Spotify and NewJeans for a Bunnyland event

NewJeans, the singers of Hype Boy, Ditto, and OMG, who took over TikTok and Reels, are also looking forward to take over Lollapalooza 2023 for a one-day event. The group’s agency, ADOR, has constantly been praised for its marketing, whether it be a member getting to dub Halle Bailey’s role in The Little Mermaid, getting luxury brand ambassadorships, or even an official collaboration with THE POWERPUFF GIRLS.

The latest fun and exciting promotional activity comes in the form of an exclusive space designated for NewJeans’ fandom, Bunny. Called the Bunnyland, the space will be set up for only one day—the same day as the singers are scheduled to perform—August 3, 2023.

As per Spotify, Bunnyland will be packed with exciting “activities & prizes.” It will also include some exclusive content as part of the group’s upcoming album, Get Up.

Earlier, on July 14, Spotify teased “Bunnyland” with a short clip of a bunny hopping towards the screen and the same written on a retro sign board. Fans’ curiosity as to what it meant was finally addressed after Lollapalooza 2023 announced the event.

Fans go gaga over NewJeans, Spotify, and Lollapalooza’s collaboration for Bunnyland

The Ditto singers’ fans were ecstatic to discover the latest project for NewJeans. Fans unable to attend the music festival expressed their frustration for not being able to be a part of Bunnyland, whereas others were over the moon about it.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the group's Bunnyland announcement below:

jas get up! @newjified newjeans appearance on iu’s palette, super shy challenge collab with youtube shorts, lollapalooza + summer sonic on august and now bunnyland with spotify korea all throughout get up era ador is finally stepping up their promotion game i prayed for times like these pic.twitter.com/nvTjF4b6A4

cherry 🎧 @adorhanni pic.twitter.com/x8FBu5r303 what if they sell these bag charms at bunnyland? the bunny keychain looks really similar to a line friends plush, which nwjns are rumored to be collaborating with

jas get up! @newjified



“Bunnyland — a dedicated space packed with activities and prizes for fans to enjoy for one-day-only on Thursday, August 3… exclusive content with NewJeans in celebration of their latest EP, Get Up” tokkis attending lollapalooza just got even luckier“Bunnyland — a dedicated space packed with activities and prizes for fans to enjoy for one-day-only on Thursday, August 3… exclusive content with NewJeans in celebration of their latest EP, Get Up” pic.twitter.com/Ha4ZjLqPWk " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/Ha4ZjLqPWk

toria @luvchaeng the fact that I got tickets but can’t go makes me so sad:/ twitter.com/adorhanni/stat…

gabby @plusrhy will there be special pcs for nj at bunnyland llplz twitter.com/adorhanni/stat…

Lollapalooza 2023 will take place in Chicago, Illinois from August 3 to 6. NewJeans is also not the only K-pop group performing at the venue. The Ditto singers’ labelmates, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will be headlining Day 3 of Lollapalooza 2023.

Each day has two famous artists headlining the event—Billie Eilish and Karo G (August 3), Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 (August 4), Odesza and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (August 5), and Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Lana Del Rey (August 6).

In other news, NewJeans recently released the music video for Cool With You, which was officially reported to have featured two global superstars. While speculations about BTS’ V and Jung Ho-yeon spread far and wide, the music video release yesterday confirmed only Jung Ho-yeon’s feature rumor. Another “global superstar” who starred in Cool With You turned out to be the Hong Kong icon, Tony Leung.

Meanwhile, the quintet’s much-anticipated album, Get Up, will release on July 21 midnight KST.