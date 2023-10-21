"IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING": Stray Kids reveal SKZ-FLIX trailer and release date at Seoul Special UNVEIL 13 concert, fans ecstatic

After nearly two years, Stray Kids revealed a trailer for SKZ-FLIX on Day 1 of their highly-anticipated 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 Seoul Special (UNVEIL 13) concert on October 21. The video received heaps of love and praise from the group's fandom, STAY. Several clips of the teaser went viral on Twitter as fans expressed enthusiasm towards the project.

As per the credits, SKZ-FLIX is a movie directed by group member Han. Despite the mystery behind its story, fans were ecstatic when the news came to light. Stray Kids initially announced the project back in January last year in their Step Out 2022 video.

Step Out is the group’s annual video series that tells fans about their planned activities for the year. Among the many goals that they mentioned (and achieved), SKZ-FLIX was one that fans looked forward to the most but was never released.

Stray Kids begin Seoul Special UNVEIL 13 concert with surprise for fans, reveal SKZ-FLIX will release on November 3

On October 21, Stray Kids opened their much-anticipated Seoul Special UNVEIL 13 concert in Seoul with a bang. Apart from performing several songs from their yet-to-be-released album ROCK-STAR (or 樂-STAR), the group also treated fans to the trailer and release date of SKZ-FLIX.

The same was announced in Step Out 2022 and was supposed to be released last year. However, there were barely any updates about the project throughout 2022 and 2023.

During Day 1 of the Seoul Special UNVEIL 13 concert, Stray Kids released a mysterious trailer. It was later revealed to be SKZ-FLIX and received loud cheers from the audience. The excitement increased when the credits rolled up, revealing the release date for the project to be November 3.

Additionally, the clip revealed which category each member worked in, leading to several theories and heightened enthusiasm from fans on Twitter.

SKZ-FLIX is produced by Bang Chan, directed by Han, and written by Seungmin. While Bang Chan and Han co-edited, the former also looked after the production design along with Changbin, I.N, and Hyunjin. Changbin was also the sole SFX supervisor of the project.

While fans were excited about the upcoming release, the detail that confused them the most was that only Lee Know, Felix, and I.N's names were mentioned in the 'Starring' section.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids performed three songs from their upcoming album ROCK-STAR at the recent concert. These were Leave, Behind, and MEGAVERSE. The album contains eight tracks and is slated to release on November 10.

In other news, Stray Kids received the Prime Minister's Commendation award at the 2023 Korea Popular Culture and Arts. The group has also been nominated in several categories for the 2023 MAMA Awards, including Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance Male Group, Best Music Video, Best Song for S-Class, and Worldwide Fans' Choice. The awards ceremony will be held at Tokyo Dome on November 28 and 29.