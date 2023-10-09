"So excited for this": Fans thrilled as Stray Kids roll out timetable, tracklist, and poster for their comeback album ROCK- STAR

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, the K-pop boy band Stray Kids rolled out the timetable, tracklist, and poster for their comeback album ROCK-STAR. This comes after the group released a prologue video of the much-anticipated album on JYP Entertainment's official YouTube channel on October 5. The album is expected to be released on November 10, 2023.

The comeback is highly anticipated by fans worldwide. With the announcement of the timetable, tracklist, and poster, fans are sharing their excitement over the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Fans are sharing their excitement for ROCK-STAR (Image via X/@hub_intellect)

"Can't wait, Kings!": Fans express their anticipation for Stray Kids' comeback album ROCK-STAR

The ROCK-STAR album will be available in a LIMITED STAR VER. The contents of the album include a CD, Photo Book, Photo Card (random 1 of 16), Unit Photo Card (random 1 of 4), Panorama Mini Poster (random 1 of 3), Sticker, Folded Poster, Film Photo Cards Set (random 1 of 2), Special Mini Poster (random 1 of 8) and 4-Cut Photo.

The ROCK-STAR EP will contain eight songs, including Social Path, a Korean take on their recent collaboration with Japanese singer Lisa, and two versions of 락 (LALALALA).

Under the announcement tweet by Stray Kids' official X handle, fans shared their excitement regarding the upcoming album. Here are some reactions:

Fans are sharing their excitement for the comeback album ROCK-STAR (Image via X/@primalkey)

More about Stray Kids, the Next Generation Leaders

Stray Kids, a South Korean boy group under JYP Entertainment, debuted on March 25, 2018. The group consists of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunbin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group was created through the survival program with the same name, Stray Kids.

The boy band is maintaining a strong presence in the K-pop industry. Since their release of Gods Menu in 2020, the group's popularity skyrocketed, especially on the international scene. They are recognized as self-producing artists leading the new generation of K-pop idol groups.

Stray Kids was recently honored as Next Generation Leaders by TIME Magazine. Their album 5 STAR officially surpassed a whopping five million in pre-order sales, becoming the first album in K-pop history to achieve this milestone. On October 6, 2023, Stray Kids joined BTS, TWICE, and BLACKPINK as the only K-pop groups with at least 2 MVs with 6M likes on YouTube.

K-pop group with at least 2 MVs with 6M likes on YouTube (Image via X/@skzchartdata)

The group was also crowned as the 2023 MTV VMA Best K-Pop winner. Furthermore, they have submitted their songs and albums for consideration at the Grammy Awards 2024.