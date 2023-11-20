"THE HOTTEST MAN ALIVE": Fans go gaga over Jungkook's shirtless shower and working out footage in GOLDEN closet film played at his live concert stage

On November 20, 2023, BTS' Jungkook held his much-awaited GOLDEN Live on Stage performance at Jangchung Arena, Seoul, which was streamed live worldwide through Weverse.

The idol has recently released his debut album, GOLDEN, aiming to showcase special moments of life through the album. It features eleven tracks, with Standing Next to You as the lead track.

During the concert, the GOLDEN closet film was played, featuring the idol shirtless while working out and taking a shower. Naturally, fans were over the moon watching how hot the idol looked in that film and took to social media to praise him.

"I CAN'T BELIEVE": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's physique in the GOLDEN closet film

As Jungkook began his GOLDEN Live on Stage performance, his personally directed and edited closet film, produced by HYBE, played at the concert after the fourth song, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), sending fans into a frenzy.

The film depicted him packing his stuff and moving out, reaching the location where he filmed his Standing Next To You music videos. In the closet film, after reaching his destination, the idol decides to engage in a workout session, leaving fans in awe as they see him drenched in sweat after an intense exercise routine. The film also shows him lying on the floor, concluding his exercise, and panting while covering his body with a white towel.

The scene then shifts to him taking a shower,emerging from the shower area to rub his wet hair with a towel. As soon as the closet film played at the concert, fans couldn't believe their eyes. They took to social media, expressing how stunning the idol looked and praising his physique.

Fans were also surprised to witness such an explicit version of the idol noticing his shocked expression after coming out of the shower which many found endearing. Some confessed they were not prepared, while others admitted to screaming at the sight of a shirtless Jungkook taking a warm shower.

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon also attended the GOLDEN Live On Stage concert and shared a story from the event on his Instagram. He was heard suggesting that now that Jungkook went shirtless in the Closet Film, he should do it more often. The leader's comment about the Seven singer left fans both happy and shocked.

The golden maknae's shirtless gym session and shower undoubtedly sent the internet into a frenzy.

The Seven singer also took to his X (formerly called Twitter) to express his gratitude to fans who visited his concert and watched it online.