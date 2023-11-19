On November 19, 2023, various videos and posts about BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN Album Listening Party at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York, went viral on social media.

Fans reportedly observed that attendees were dancing to BTS songs instead of the GOLDEN singer's recently released tracks from his debut album sparking a divided reaction on the internet.

Jungkook recently released his debut album GOLDEN on November 3 and has been actively engaged in promotional activities. As part of the promotions, several GOLDEN live-streaming parties have been organized in New York and other locations worldwide.

As soon as the fans saw the viral videos they expressed frustration as they allegedly noticed that only a few songs from Jungkook's GOLDEN were played with the majority being BTS songs. They took to social media to voice various opinions on the matter.

Expand Tweet

"They made it about BTS instead of GOLDEN": Internet divided as they feel party was for the Jungkook and not for the group

Expand Tweet

The clip from Jungkook's GOLDEN album release party in NYC was uploaded on the YouTube channel M Ross Media. Fans reportedly observed that several BTS songs including Life Goes On, Permission to Dance, The Astronaut, Love Me Again, Save Me, and Dynamite were played at the party while attendees continued to vibe with them.

They also reportedly noticed that only a few songs from Jungkook's GOLDEN including 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Standing Next to You were played, along with Euphoria.

Many fans commented on the fact that Jungkook sponsored and covered all expenses for the New York and Los Angeles Golden Listening parties.

Expand Tweet

Instead of promoting tracks from his album, they allegedly played BTS songs and solo songs from other members. Fans expressed frustration considering the event was dedicated to Maknae's album, not BTS.

While some fans were satisfied with BTS and OT7 songs, expressing enjoyment of jamming to other tracks the majority felt that individual parties for each member should be solely dedicated to them.

As the place reportedly played songs from other artists at an event dedicated to the golden maknae was considered disrespectful by fans. The golden maknae funded the entire event and it left fans frustrated as they felt he was being leeched off.

Check out how the internet is divided regarding the GOLDEN album listening parties in New York reportedly playing BTS songs instead of the Seven singer's songs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans in support of playing BTS songs at JK Golden listening party (Image via M Ross Media YouTube)

Fans in support of playing BTS songs at JK Golden listening party (Image via M Ross Media YouTube)

Fans in support of playing BTS songs at JK Golden listening party (Image via M Ross Media YouTube)

Fans expressed disappointment on social media, while some believed that playing a few OT7 songs wouldn't do any harm. The internet is divided on the GOLDEN album listening parties in New York with reports of them playing BTS songs instead of focusing on the Seven singer's tracks.

Some fans also criticized those present at the event for not voicing their concerns.