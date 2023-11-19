"Hold on. This is really important": Jungkook stops staff to see a fan making cocktail milkis during fan sign video call event

On November 18, 2023, BTS' Jungkook conducted a fansign video live event with 60 lucky fans. He interacted, chatted, and answered many questions during the session, following the release of his debut album GOLDEN. The participating fans were selected through a raffle conducted on the South Korean media platform, Weverse.

During his Weverse fansign video call event, the idol met a fan who wanted to show him how they were making a Milkis cocktail, as Jungkook had previously remarked about how he wanted to have a drink with ARMYs.

However, as the duration of their video call was about to end, the agency's staff stated that they needed to end the call. The golden maknae responded to this by stopping them and stating that the call is important, before continuing to see how the fan was making the drink.

The Seven singer has recently released his much-awaited solo album, GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, including Standing Next to You as the lead track, along with Hate You, Closer to You, and others.

"Jk is so sweet": ARMYs can't get enough of Jungkook's thoughtful gesture

As Jungkook conducted a fansign video call with ARMYs, many clips from the event went viral on social media. It is assumed that the fans who attended the event shared the videos themselves, which began circulating rapidly on the platform, and many others retweeted and translated the event for international fans as well.

In the fansign event video call, the ARMY @mevip_me_vip shared her conversation with Jungkook on her personal social media account through Twitter (now called X). She stated that Jungkook had once said he wanted to have a drink with ARMYs, so she prepared a milkis cocktail.

As she was occupied making it, staff said that they needed to end the call due to time restraint. However, Jungkook stopped them and stated, "Hold on. This is really important," and watched her making the drink. He also smiled and stated that he will do what she did during the fansign video event on his next Weverse live.

As the video went viral on social media, ARMYs could not help but giggle about how sweet the golden maknae was for stopping the staff, as the fan just wanted to make the idol happy. Many fans also complimented the fan for her smart way to extend the live.

Thus, fans have now taking to their social media platforms to react to the golden maknae refusing to end the call in order to watch ARMYs making the milkis cocktail during the fansign video call event, reportedly conducted on Weverse:

Meanwhile, a Milkis cocktail is a type of liquor that consists of a mixture of soda pop/sprite, beer, and soju in the ratio of 1:1:1. The video from the fan event also went viral on social media, as ARMYs also stated that they will soon wait to see the Seven singer making the Milkis cocktail on Weverse live.

During the video call, Jungkook also revealed how Kim Tae-hyung and Jimin actually visited his house on November 3, after BTS' V left a comment on his Weverse live that day, stating that the duo were going to visit his house. This update also made fans happy.