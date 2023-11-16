"One step closer to actor jungkook": IMDb reportedly crediting the singer on Trolls Band Together voice cast sparks feature speculations

On November 16, 2023, an X user @SICKTEAR7 shared information about Trolls Band Together posting screenshots from IMDb that credited Jungkook in the Cast section which indicated that he will voice the character Brother Diamond in the upcoming film.

Trolls Band Together is an upcoming animated comedy. The official IMDb synopsis reads:

"Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band BroZone with his brothers Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped both Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd."

Other fans began sharing the same updates sparking speculations and excitement as they envision the golden maknae transitioning to an actor.

One fan even posted that they are one step closer to seeing actor Jungkook.

"No official report yet": Fans are waiting for the official report regarding Jungkook's appearance in Trolls Band Together

As soon as Jungkook's name and picture appeared on the IMDb website, listing him as a member of the Trolls Band Together cast, several fans shared screen recordings and screenshots as substantial evidence to support their claims.

The movie premiered yesterday, with Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and other cast members attending. Many fans posted that they played Jungkook's second digital single, 3D at the premiere, sparking rumors of him being the voice cast for the animated movie.

The movie is set to release worldwide on November 17, some viewers who have already watched it states that they did not hear the golden maknae's voice. However, fans firmly believe he will appear in the film when it is released worldwide.

Excitement abounds among fans, hoping that if the IMDb screenshots and viral video screen recordings are true, witnessing actor Jungkook will become a reality.

Meanwhile, some fans, convinced that he will appear in Trolls Band Together express the sentiment that they now plan to watch it solely for the golden maknae. Others are waiting for official reports on whether he will voice the character Brother Diamond.

Check out how fans are reacting as IMDb reportedly crediting the singer on Trolls Band Together voice cast sparks feature speculations:

Some are refuting claims of Jungkook's involvement in the animated movie suggesting it's a ploy for attention. After rechecking the IMDb site, they couldn't find his name among the cast members. Amid growing confusion, fans believe clarity will emerge once the film airs tomorrow.

In other news, the golden maknae secured his second win for Standing Next To You the title track of his debut album, on M Countdown. He also won the Best International Rising Artist award at the BreakTudo Awards 2023.

The movie Trolls Band Together is slated to premiere worldwide on November 17, 2023.