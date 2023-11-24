"W Korea knew what they were doing": Fans can't stop talking about the seating arrangement of K-pop idols at the Love Your W event

W Korea rolled out a special event Love Your W on Friday, November 24, 2023, in celebration of its 18th year in its Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. It began in 2006 and has since become a successful ongoing campaign. Several K-pop idols and K-drama actors like Stray Kids' Felix, NewJeans' Danielle, Mun Ka-young, and others have participated in the promotions.

For the celebratory event, several Korean celebrities who helped promote the campaign were seen attending the Love Your W event. While fans were excited to see their favorite K-pop idols and K-drama actors grouped together, they were shocked when they learned about the seating arrangement. Unlike other events where members of the same group are usually seated together, the celebrities were mixed in random groups. Fans took to social media, especially X, formerly Twitter, to discuss the same with one person even saying:

Expand Tweet

Fans excitedly discuss the seating arrangement of K-pop idols at the W Korea event, Love Your W

Fans were thrilled to see the K-pop idols and K-drama actors who made their appearance on the red carpet for the event. While fans were hoping for interactions between the celebrities, they weren't expecting the intriguing and exciting seating arrangement of Love Your W.

While all four members of aespa were present at the event, they weren't sitting next to each other. Karina sat between BTS' RM and Giselle, who was seated next to RIIZE's Wonbin and actress Mun Ka-young. Meanwhile, Ningning sat between RIIZE's Sungchan and Stray Kids' Hyunjin, and Winter sat next to RIIZE's Shotaro.

Other RIIZE members, Sohee and Anton were seated together, right next to the South Korean actress and photographer, Bae Doona. The last member, Eunseok, sat next to the K-pop soloist and MAMAMOO member, Hwasa. Since RIIZE and aespa were the only SM artists attending the show, fans believed they were arranged to sit next to each other.

Two TXT members who were in attendance at Love Your W, Soobin and Yeonjun were seated at the table alongside the actor Lee Jae-wook. Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Ho-jung sat beside each other while Kim Young-kwang sat beside BLACKPINK's Jennie.

However, fans were most excited to learn that BTS' RM and Karina were seated together and BLACKPINK's Jennie and TXT's Soobin were spotted talking to each other.

Towards end of the Love Your W event, certain groups and teams like aespa, RIIZE,and the dance crew BEBE, rolled out their performances.

More interactions between Korean celebrities landed on the internet as the people crowded near the stage. ITZY's Ryujin and Yeji were seen together with aespa's Giselle, Winter, and Karina, along with the BEBE leader, Bada Lee.

The BEBE leader was seen dancing to aespa's Next Level while standing next to them. She was also spotted talking to Stray Kids' Hyunjin and dancing with the RIIZE members.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the intriguing unexpected seating arrangement at the Love Your W event, fans can't stop praising W Korea for their interesting planning of the same.