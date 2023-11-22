Aespa's Giselle's look for latest magazine campaign wins the internet: "WHY U SO PRETTY"

Aespa's Giselle was recently featured in W Korea magazine's Love Your W campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year, showcasing various celebrities. The campaign is celebrating its 7th anniversary this year and often hosts a number of events.

In 2022, the event was held at The Raum in Seoul on October 20. Notable attendees included SNSD's Jessica, Yoon Eun-hye, Kim Joo-hyuk, Oh Ji-ho, Lee Yo-won, and other prominent stars from the Korean entertainment industry.

The popular South Korean rapper has a large fan following, and these fans expressed their enthusiasm about Aespa's Giselle being part of the Love Your W campaign on various social media platforms.

Fan reacts to Aespa's Giselle's latest W Korea campaign

"You look so good" - Aespa's Giselle's fans appreciate her look for the Love Your W breast cancer awareness campaign

The idol has gained widespread recognition worldwide for her work in the music industry. She is no stranger to the spotlight and was officially revealed as Aespa's fourth and final member on October 30, 2020.

Aespa's Giselle serves as the global ambassador for Givenchy, alongside her group members, and also represents Dolce & Gabbana. Her widespread appeal comes from a combination of her talent, her captivating personality, and striking visuals, which make her a beloved figure among fans worldwide.

In W Korea's Love Your W campaign video, Giselle is seen wearing black leggings and black plush leg warmers with a white oversized shirt. The rapper's hair is styled in a loose ponytail and strands of hair frame her face, making her look radiant.

As for Aespa's Giselle's makeup, she uses a dewy base that makes her face look radiant and glossy along with a thin eyeliner and a thin coat of mascara. To add a dash of color to her lips, she sports a nude matte lipstick that accentuates her face.

Giselle consistently garners praise and positive reactions from fans due to her appealing visuals and imaginative campaigns. Her fans were quick to flood the comment section of W Korea's Instagram post and appreciate the rapper for joining the campaign and for her look.

W Korea has been running the Love Your W campaign since 2006. The campaign's goal is to raise awareness about breast cancer and emphasize the importance of regular check-ups for women.

The most recent campaign features various celebrities including Ahn Yujin from IVE, Lee Know from Stray Kids, Woodz (Cho Seung-youn), Hwasa, SEVENTEEN's Dokyeom, and more.