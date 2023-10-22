Known for its Italian designs, luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana recently launched the Devotion Eau de Parfum. The Italian luxury brand’s latest perfume is endorsed by Katy Perry. The singer gives a testimonial for the Devotion Eau de Parfum which is sealed with Dolce & Gabbana’s unmistakable Sacred Heart.

The Italian luxury brand’s newly launched fragrance line is heavy on citrus notes infused with vanilla. It features a symphony of captivating scents for the senses.

The perfume is packaged in a glass bottle with the iconic D&G casing embellished on it, with the heart indicating the Sacred Heart.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion Eau de Parfum retails for $118 on the luxury brand’s official website. It is available in 500ml and 100ml variants.

Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion Eau de Parfum features sensual base notes for a unique olfactory experience

The Italian luxury brand’s unique perfume ad campaign features Last Friday Night singer Katy Perry floating on a boat with Capri, Italy as the backdrop.

The singer is dressed in a 1950s-inspired floral print bralette with a matching pencil skirt and is wearing retro sunglasses. The campaign showcased her enjoying the timeless allure of Italy giving off the exact vibe of the perfume. The ad also features Italian actor Michele Morrone.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion Eau de Parfum is a bright gourmand blend infused with notes of vanilla, candied citrus, and orange blossom. The Italian luxury brand claims that the new fragrance feels like walking through an Italian orchard, basking in the glow of the Mediterranean sun.

The notes featured in this new fragrance created by Oliver Cresp for Dolce & Gabbana exclusively consist of:

The top base of the fragrance opens with the gourmand and tantalizing notes of candied citrus.

The heart note features the luminous fresh scent of orange blossom.

The base notes featured a warm and sensual touch of Vanilla that transports one’s senses to a sweet, sophisticated destination.

Dolce & Gabbana's best fragrances for beauty enthusiasts to try

The Italian luxury brand launched its first fragrance for women about three decades ago in 1992. Through the years the luxury fashion house has stayed true to embodying Mediterranean luxury through their fragrances.

Some of the brand's best fragrances include:

Light Blue ($116): A fruity, floral fragrance featuring notes of fresh citrus fruits

Dolce Garden ($63.14): A warm and spicy fragrance with notes of mandarin, coconut essence, and sandalwood accord

Dolce Violet ($93): A joyful fragrance featuring notes of blackcurrant, Madagascar vanilla, and violet

Dolce Rose ($100): A vivid and upbeat fragrance that is a celebration of the most iconic flowers and the rose

In addition to the mentioned best-selling fragrances, the Italian luxury brand's newly launched Devotion scent accompanies a Devotion range of makeup products. This product line has made fans of the brand ecstatic as most of their products are known for high-performance, luxury formulations.

The brand's Devotion Eau de Parfum is available in 500 and 100 ml sizes and it retails for $118 on the luxury brand’s official website.