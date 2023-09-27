LOEWE's Botanical Rainbow Campaign: New scents explored

LOEWE’s latest Botanical Rainbow campaign is garnering positive traction, especially since it features The Morning Show and Russian Doll fame Greta Lee, along with Money Heist fame Úrsula Corberó and Roads actor and comedian, Stéphane Bak.

The Botanical Rainbow campaign is an innovative take to launch and creatively showcase the luxury brand's new perfume called Aire Anthesis, a unisex fragrance, which is the first in the brand’s new generation of scents featuring a signature Loewe Accord based on notes of the Spanish rockrose.

The campaign celebrates nature, and its imagery is based on the screentest shots that highlights the range of the talented cast. The unique-looking campaign is shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell.

Aire Anthesis, Solo Ella EDP, and more: LOEWE's Botanical Rainbow campaign features a creative take on new fragrances

LOEWE is a Spanish luxury fashion house, popular for clothing, leather goods, and, most importantly, perfumes. Having established their name through a collection of unique scents, people who are fans of new fragrances often wait for the Spanish luxury fashion house to launch new perfumes.

The latest Botanical Rainbow campaign features the collection in dialogue with the faces of the campaign. Loewe 001 is photographed featuring Bak and Corberó showcasing the scent’s sensuous character, which is designed to be shared by partners.

Meanwhile, the new unisex scent Aire Anthesis is introduced with a feature by Greta Lee posing in an ethereal way. Moreover, the masculine fragrance of the Spanish luxury brand Esencia EDP and the feminine fragrance Solo Ella EDP showcase Bak and Corberó respectively, posing with poised gestures and stances.

The luxury brand states that Aire Anthesis is a new generation of scents featuring their signature inspiration of the Spanish rockrose. The Aire Anthesis is a fruity, ambery, aquatic scent with floral notes of lily of the valley. It also consists of notes of pear, peony, rhubarb, and sandalwood. The fragrance comes in a translucent glass bottle in a soft turquoise shade and retails for $237 on the Neiman Marcus portal.

Additionally, LOEWE 001 features scents for both men and women. Loewe 001 Woman features citrus notes of Italian bergamot, Calabria tangerine and pink pepper, along with Egyptian jasmine and sandalwood accord. Priced at $89.99, it is a warm, floral, and fresh fragrance.

Meanwhile, the same range for men features top notes of cardamom, Calabrian bergamot, and Mandarin Orange, along with Carrot seeds, Cypress, and base notes of White Musk, Violet, and Indonesian Patchouli Leaf. It retails for $58.

On the other hand, Esencia EDP is a woody aromatic scent that consists of notes of sandalwood and spicy peppercorn undertones and Solo Ella EDP is an amber floral fragrance, a combination of pitahaya, passionfruit, peony, and cotton candy. While the former retails for $122, the latter comes with a price tag of $97.95.

Besides the Botanical Rainbow collection, the campaign also features the redesign and relaunch of the Spanish luxury brand's Madrid-inspired luxury scent, Un Paseo por Madrid ($240), popularly denoted by its marble cap.

Shot by longtime collaborator of the Spanish luxury brand Tyler Mitchell, the film accompanying the Rainbow Botanical Campaign was directed by Albert Moya. The campaign imagery and videos showcase entwined flowers, leaves, and other botanical elements denoting the style of Japanese ikebana.

Fans of the brand have found the campaign to be a subtly beautiful marketing tactic, garnering views from the audience and adding to the anticipation around these fragrances.

All of the abovementioned fragrances are available on the luxury brand's official portal as well as on beauty retail platforms like Selfridges, Nordstrom, and Harrods.