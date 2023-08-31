Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty universe is expanding with the launch of the Fenty Eau de Parfum Body Crème, a cream formulation of the brand’s best-selling perfume. The product is set to launch on September 1, 2023, and promises to be a delicious treat for the skin.

A must-have for fans of the best-selling fragrance, Rihanna revealed in a recent exclusive interview with Harper's BAZAAR that her secret to curating the unique scent is that she always layers fragrances.

She stated:

“I love how this Body Crème gives you a new way to drip your body in the sensual, floral notes. You can even add that spritz of the OG Fenty Eau de Parfum for a two-step fragrance experience that’s uniquely you.”

The Fenty Eau de Parfum Body Crème will be available for $86 on Fenty Beauty and Sephora platforms, starting September 1, 2023.

Formulated with skincare actives, Fenty Eau de Parfum Body Crème is a fragrant delight

Fenty’s new launch is a thick whipped oil body cream with a delicious smell laced with musk, tangerine, notes of magnolia, and Bulgarian rose. The Fenty Eau de Parfum Body Crème deeply hydrates the skin with a lovely scent. The product description of the Fenty Eau de Parfum Body Crème consists of a message by Rihanna.

"AN UNAPOLOGETIC EXPRESSION OF MY FULL AND TRUE ESSENCE….”

The Fenty Eau de Parfum Body Crème is loaded with twenty-five per cent rich kinds of butter along with restorative tropical oils and extracts that provide a long-lasting, sensual experience. Further, the cream smells like a dose of spicy and sensual floral fragrance incorporated into a luxe moisturizer. This newly launched body cream by Fenty claims to leave skin replenished, richly conditioned, and luminous.

However, the new Fenty Parfum Body Crème is not like other scented body moisturizers. It is a whipped oil formula infused with skincare actives like glycerin, shea butter, and essential oils. This body creme is ultra-thick yet instantly melts on the skin, without feeling greasy or heavy.

Moreover, the presence of Fenty’s Eau de Parfum imparts a unique fragrance consisting of strong notes, like musk and Bulgarian rose, that linger on the body for hours. Rihanna suggests that the body cream can be worn by itself or layered with other products to get a long-lasting experience.

Benefits of the Fenty Eau de Parfum Body Crème include:

It is a blend of seven conditioning essential oils that melt easily onto the skin

The cream levels up the skin’s vibrancy owing to antioxidant-rich Barbados Cherry

Replenishes and renews moisture intensely and instantly with regular use

It consists of glycerin which is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture

Offers a healthy-looking, non-sticky sheen to the skin

The formulation of this body cream is similar to Fenty Skin's Buta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream ($44).

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are known to break beauty stereotypes and offer cosmetics as well as skincare products for varied skin tones and skin types, especially for women of color.

This new incorporation of Fenty's best-selling perfume in a nourishing body cream formula is bound to be loved by the brand's loyal followers. The Fenty Eau de Parfum Body Crème is set to be available from 1 September, 2023, and will retail for $86 on Fenty Beauty and Sephora platforms.