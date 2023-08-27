Where to get Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Hot Chocolit Fantasy? Release date, price, formula, and more explored

Fenty Beauty recently brought back their Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Hot Chocolit Fantasy, and this time it is here to stay. The beautiful brown shade with pink and golden glitter was a fan favorite when it was first launched and has finally been brought back by popular demand.

Gloss Bomb is one of Rihanna's bestselling makeup products, with the lip gloss having gone viral on social media platforms several times since its launch. The formula is comfortable to wear and provides the lips with an ultra-shiny finish, making it an instant hit among beauty enthusiasts.

If you are a fan of Gloss Bomb in Hot Chocolit, this is a more fabulous variant of the same. While Hot Chocolit is a beautiful shimmery gloss, Hot Chocolit Fantasy amps up the sparkle and provides a stunning holographic finish. The beauty brand claims it is the perfect finishing touch for a makeup look, providing a gorgeous dazzle to the lips regardless of whether one has a subtle or a full glam look on.

Gloss Bomb in Hot Chocolit Fantasy is already available on the Fenty Beauty and Ulta Beauty website, retailing for $21. The lip product is exclusive to Fenty Beauty and Ulta Beauty as of now and will be available in Ulta Beauty outlets starting September 10, 2023.

Fenty Beauty has finally brought back its Gloss Bomb in Hot Chocolit Fantasy which has a stunning holographic finish

Gloss Bomb is one of Fenty Beauty's bestselling products, which was available in dazzling holographic finishes for a limited period back in December 2021. The shades were a part of the Glossy Posse Collection, with Hot Chocolit Fantasy becoming an instant favorite of beauty enthusiasts.

After much demand from her fans, Rihanna has finally brought back the cult-favorite shade, which is a beautiful rich brown hue with golden and pink shimmer particles.

Gloss Bomb stands apart from the lip glosses currently available in the beauty industry as it is comfortable to wear over longer periods. The gloss provides an intense shine to the lips, with all the shades being personally picked by Rihanna herself. Due to its XXL wand, the product is a one-swipe wonder, delivering an ultra-glossy look that is stunning as well as nourishing.

Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb is infused with the goodness of shea butter, which is well-known in the beauty industry for its moisturizing properties. It leaves the skin soft and smooth once it is applied, with its antioxidant properties shielding the lip skin from environmental aggressors.

The best part about the Gloss Bomb is that it instantly plumps up the lips, deeply hydrating them to leave them supple and bouncy. The non-sticky formula makes the gloss a joy to wear, with its sheer tint being perfect to be worn on its own or paired with one's favorite lipstick. Along with that, Gloss Bomb has a delicious peachy vanilla scent to it, which the brand claims is highly "addictive."

If you are a fan of Hot Chocolit but want to go for a more dramatic lip makeup look, Gloss Bomb in Hot Chocolit Fantasy would be a great addition to your vanity. The new shade is already available on the Fenty Beauty and Ulta Beauty website, retailing for $21 only.