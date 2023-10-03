Fans swoon over Finn Wolfhard’s latest YSL fragrance campaign: “OMG He’s So Handsome”

YSL Beauty has launched a new campaign featuring Finn Wolfhard with four other popular faces from Hollywood, who give a powerful new voice to showcase the different facets of MYSLF- the brand’s latest refillable fragrance.

The social campaign aims to empower individuals to connect with the new scent, resonating with the new fragrance’s tagline- “MYSLF, NO MATTER WHAT.”

For the promotional pictures, Stranger Things fame Finn Wolfhard can be seen wearing a dapper black outfit consisting of a black shirt with the topmost buttons undone and black leather pants. The campaign features Finn with his long hair left open, holding a bottle of YSL Beauty’s MYSLF fragrance.

The multihyphenate actor announced this collaboration via an Instagram post, and the comment section of the post was filled with compliments in no time.

A fan commented, "OMG HE'S SO HANDSOME" on Finn's Instagram post for YSL Beauty (Image via Instagram/ @finnwolfhardofficial)

Fans express love and excitement for Finn Wolfhard's latest YSL Campaign

Finn Wolfhard is a globally popular Canadian actor, musician, and director, whose claim to fame was his portrayal of Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things and horror movie It.

Apart from Finn Wolfhard, the campaign features Lil Yachty, Noah Beck, Hunter Doohan, and Steve Lacy, showcasing different facets of masculinity and self-aware expressions. Each testimony in the campaign explores a different MYSLF expression that bridges the connections between cultural realms and the newly launched fragrance.

Emilie Poisson, General Manager of YSL Beauty US, commented on the new brand campaign, stating:

"We are thrilled to enhance our connection to today's American Gen-Z audience with 5 insightful voices. With Finn, Lil Yachty, Hunter, Steve, and Noah, we celebrate those who are boldly themselves. Dynamic, talented, and unapologetic, it's an honor to work with them to explore all new masculinity facets."

Finn Wolfhard showcased an authentic and unapologetic vibe in the campaign’s photo shoot, and his fans were quick to react to his YSL Beauty post and took to the comment section to express their excitement:

Finn's fans express their excitement for his latest YSL Beauty campaign (Image via Instagram/ @finnwolfhardofficial)

YSL Beauty’s MYSLF Eau de Parfum ($148) is the first woody floral fragrance by the brand. It is a 100% refillable fragrance and is available on the YSL Beauty portal.

Finn Wolfhard started out as a young actor and has availed of a global fanbase over the years. Fans of the actor and musician often showcase their love and appreciation for the star on multiple social media platforms.