Celebrity makeup and celebrity fragrances have created quite a stir in the beauty industry, with fans stocking up on the products their favorite celebrities launch. The trend of celebrity perfumes was started by The Flinstones fame Elizabeth Taylor in 1988 with the launch of her perfume ‘Passion’. This paved the way for other celebs to launch their own fragrances from Jennifer Aniston to Paris Hilton.

In the mid-2010’s celebrity fragrances became a huge craze. However, today celebrities are cautious about the formulation and ingredients, ensuring their fragrance is remembered by fans and loved for its smell instead of the celebrity’s popularity.

Cloud Pink, Wildly Me, and other celebrity fragrances to try in 2023

From Ariana Grande to Millie Bobbie Brown, here's a list of the 5 best celebrity fragrances to try in 2023.

1) Cloud Pink by Ariana Grande

The Thank You Next singer launched Cloud Pink, a new addition to the multihyphenate cloud collection in 2023. It is an amber vanilla fragrance curated by highly respected perfumer Clement Gavarry.

The scent consists of strong notes of wild berries, pineapple, and pithaya with coconut water, ambrette, and vanilla orchid. The base notes of Cloud Pink are moss, amberwood, praline, and musk.

Commenting on how Cloud Pink is the perfect addition to the Cloud fragrance series, Ariana Grande stated:

"I can't begin to describe how excited I am to launch Cloud Pink. Cloud is a fragrance that will always be so close to my heart, and I thank my fans for showing it so much overwhelming love all of these years. Developing a new fragrance under this fan favorite franchise was daunting at first, but I really do think that we've created the perfect sister scent to the original Cloud.”

The 3.38 fl oz bottle of Cloud Pink is available for $68.

2) Wildly Me by Millie Bobbie Brown

Wildly Me is a fragrance by Stranger Things fame Millie Bobbie Brown’s beauty brand Florence by Mills. Curated by Give Back Beauty in collaboration with fragrance house Givaudan, the fragrance comes in a frosted glass bottle with white and purple branding.

Wildly Me features notes of violet, purple iris, blooming wisteria, bergamot, and lavender. When sampling different scents this particular combination was presented as ‘second skin’. This resonated with the Enola Holmes actress and she launched Wildly Me.

Wildly Me by Millie Bobbie Brown is priced at $65 and is available on the Florence by Mills website.

3) Live Eau de Parfum By Jennifer Lopez

On the Floor singer Jennifer Lopez launched her best-selling fragrance Live in 2005 and it is a fan favorite to date. This celebrity fragrance features notes of peony, violet, and red currant, and retails for $28.54 on Amazon.

Created in collaboration with Dominique Ropion, Live is a fresh and gentle blend of caramel, vanilla, sandalwood, and tonka beans.

4) Wonderstruck by Taylor Swift

Launched in 2011, this is Taylor Swift’s first-ever perfume which is a must-try celebrity fragrance. Featuring notes of raspberry, tea, freesia, apple blossom, vanilla, honeysuckle, and blackberry, the fragrance has a woody base that gives it a mesmerizing, long-lasting effect.

It also features notes of peach, musk, and amber and was launched in collaboration with Elizabeth Arden. Created by Oliver Gillotin, the fragrance is named after Taylor’s song Enchanted and retails for $80 on Amazon.

5) KKW Fragrance Diamond Trio by Kim Kardashian

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian collaborated to create one of the top celebrity fragrances, the Diamond Collection, which includes three perfumes, one for each of the three sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian’s perfume is a yellow scent with notes of Mongolia, patchouli, musk, and jasmine. Khloe Kardashian’s scent is pink, floral, and sweet smelling. Kim Kardashian’s perfume is a clear fragrance with a tropical smell of white flowers. This trio retails for $27.50 on Amazon.

Celebrity fragrances are a way to connect with one's favourite celebrities via a fragrance that resonates with their energy. While some of the abovementioned fragrances were launched earlier, they remain cult favorites to date and are a must-try.