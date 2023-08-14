Ariana Grande launched her latest perfume Cloud Pink on August 13, 2023, which will be exclusively sold at Ulta Beauty. The Eau de Parfum is the third addition to the Cloud family, with the original Cloud Eau de Parfum and Cloud Intense Eau de Parfum preceding it. In an interview with Billboard, the Save Your Tears singer stated:

"Cloud is a fragrance that will always be so close to my heart, and I thank my fans for showing it so much overwhelming love all of these years. Developing a new fragrance under this fan favorite franchise was daunting at first, but I really do think that we’ve created the perfect sister scent to the original Cloud."

In the interview, she also revealed that the master perfumer behind the Cloud Pink fragrance is the well-renowned Clement Gavarry. Ariana Grande exclaimed that she is excited to launch her newest scent and can't wait for everyone to experience the same.

The brand has revealed that the campaign for Cloud Pink is the most personal one till date, as the promo video showcases her evolution as a woman as well as an artist.

While the Eau de Parfum is already available online, it will be launched at the Ulta Beauty stores on August 20, 2023. Cloud Pink is available on their website for $68, with the perfume bottle containing 3.38 fl oz worth of the product.

Ariana Grande Cloud Pink Eau de Parfum is a warm and spicy scent that will be perfect for Summer 2023

Cloud Pink Eau de Parfum has been described as an "empowering and optimistic" fragrance by the beauty brand, taking inspiration from the beauty and strength of courage that doesn't budge regardless of the hurdles one is facing. The Eau de Parfum falls under the warm and spicy fragrance family, using only clean ingredients for its formulation.

Cloud Pink's launch follows up the immense popularity of her previous Eau de Parfums, Cloud and Cloud Intense. The original Cloud Eau de Parfum was first launched in 2018 and was followed by the launch of Cloud Intense after seeing the worldwide success of the original perfume.

Expand Tweet

Ariana Grande has been building up her fragrance line over the years, offering some amazing Eau de Parfums like God Is A Woman, Sweet Like Candy, MOD Vanilla and more. Cloud Pink further expands the already expansive line of perfumes, with the perfume bottle as well as the fragrance being a perfect fit for the ongoing Barbiecore trend.

The top notes of the fragrance are quite fruity due to the use of pink pineapple, dragonfruit and berry essences. The middle notes add a touch of floral to the fruity scent with the help of vanilla orchids and blush ambrette. The middle notes also use coconut water essence, which helps ground the fruity-floral fragrance.

The base notes of musk, amber wood, magenta moss and praline ensure the Eau de Parfum lasts all day, lingering on the skin for long time.

Ariana Grande Cloud Pink Eau de Parfum has already launched on the Ulta Beauty website and will be available in their stores starting August 20. It is currently available in one size only of 3.38 fl oz that sells for $68, but will soon be available in 0.34 fl oz and 1.01 fl oz variants as well, retailing for $26 and $48 respectively.