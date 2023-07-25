5 best celebrity perfumes for Summer 2023 explored, as Beyoncé announces a new fragrance

After almost a decade, Beyoncé is finally about to launch a new perfume that will be available starting this fall. Recently, the CUFF IT singer added a new Eau de parfum to her official website, which is now available for pre-order. It will be sold exclusively on her website beginning in November 2023.

Beyoncé's perfumes have been a major hit among fans and beauty enthusiasts alike, as her first eau de parfum Heat was soon followed by her second fragrance Heat Rush due to its immense popularity.

Although the singer hasn't officially announced anything about her newest product, fragrance enthusiasts have their eyes peeled as the listed notes sound promising.

The new fragrance is crafted and designed by the singer herself, as she has personally picked the fragrance notes and also helped with the design of the perfume bottle.

Beyoncé's new fragrance will be retailing for $160 and is already available for pre-ordering. The name and appearance of the product are still shrouded in mystery, as the website only offers a silhouette of the perfume bottle.

While Beyoncé's new fragrance will start shipping in Fall, there are a plethora of celebrity-owned perfume brands that one can experiment with for Summer 2023.

From Rihanna to Ariana Grande, here are some of the best celebrity perfumes that you can rock this summer.

From 'Glow by Jennifer Lopez' to 'Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker': Celebrity perfumes that are perfect for Summer 2023

1) Fenty Eau de Parfum by Rihanna

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has seen massive success, with the singer offering beauty products that are effective while also keeping it inclusive. Fenty Eau de Parfum is one of their bestselling products, offering a warm and sensual fragrance.

Magnolia, musk, tangerine and Bulgarian rose are some of the keynotes of the Eau de parfum, boasting long-lasting middle notes that last on the skin all day.

Fenty Eau de Parfum retails for $140 on the Fenty Beauty and Sephora website.

2) Cloud Eau de Parfum by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande recently launched the MOD Blush and MOD Vanilla eau de parfums, but one of her all-time best fragrances is the Cloud Eau de Parfum.

Cloud has an uplifting and refreshing fragrance that is warm and spicy. The fragrance falls under the gourmand family, making use of pear, bergamot, coconut, and praline as some of its keynotes.

Cloud Eau de Parfum retails for $65 on the Ulta Beauty website.

3) Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker's Lovely is an amber fragrance with cedar wood, white amber, and musk as its base notes. The Eau de parfum uses a mix of gourmand and floral notes to create a fragrance that is classic yet modern. It is best suited for modern women who would love to exude elegance and grace with their choice of fragrance.

Lovely retails for $68 on the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker website.

Although currently out of stock, one can join their waitlist to be notified when the Eau de parfum is back in stock.

4) Eilish Eau de Parfum by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish recently launched Eilish No. 2, but Eilish Eau de Parfum stays one of her bestselling products, even winning an award from the Fragrance Foundation in 2022.

The fragrance offers gourmand notes of mandarin, berries, spices, cocoa, and vanilla, paired with the deep base notes of wood and musk.

Eilish Eau de Parfum retails for $72 on the Billie Eilish Fragrances website.

5) Glow by Jennifer Lopez

While Jennifer Lopez has launched several different Eau de toilettes, her first-ever fragrance stays the most iconic till date. Glow by JLO is her bestselling Eau de toilette, boasting floral fragrance notes consisting of neroli, rose, jasmine, and iris.

Representing bold femininity, the fragrance uses warm base notes of musk, sandalwood, vanilla, and amber to make a statement.

Glow by JLO retails for $24.40 only on the Walmart website, making it one of the best budget-friendly celebrity perfumes.

Fans are often curious about their favorite celebrity's fragrance of choice, which is why celebrity perfumes tend to be a hit in the beauty industry. There has been a recent uptrend in celebrity-owned beauty brands, often offering a few fragrances that best represent the celebrity.

If you have been contemplating investing in a celebrity perfume, these fragrances are some of the best in the beauty industry.