Chanel Grand Extrait and 4 most expensive perfumes in the world

When it comes to splurging on a beauty product, purchasing expensive perfumes is one of the best ways to indulge yourself. They are not just part of the beauty routine, but they quickly become an integral part of one's identity. When an individual wears a certain fragrance for long periods, others naturally begin to associate that scent with them.

While there are many budget options in the beauty market, people tend to upgrade to a more expensive perfume if they have the means, given that fragrances are not simply an investment in a beauty routine, but also a major investment in one's personal identity.

Chanel, Hermes, and Jean Patou: Some of the most expensive perfumes around the world

1) Jean Patou Joy

Jean Patou's Joy is the world's second bestselling and among the most expensive eau de parfum you can own. The fragrance has strong floral notes to it and was originally created to be enjoyed by women. The perfumer behind this iconic perfume was Henri Almeras, who used 10,600 jasmines and 336 roses to create this fragrance.

The expensive perfume uses ylang ylang, bulgarian rose, and tuberose for the top notes, lending a strong floral essence upon application. The middle notes of may rose and jasmine further enhance the floral punch of the fragrance, and the sandalwood and musk base notes ensure the scent lasts all day.

Jean Patou Joy retails for $850 per ounce.

2) Caron Poivre

Caron Poivre is one of the most expensive amber-based perfumes in the world. The fragrance was first launched in 1954 and has a spicy amber scent to it. The perfumer behind this luxury eau de parfum is Michel Morsetti. Given that Caron is one of the oldest house of parfums in France, it is no surprise that one of the most expensive perfumes in the world is offered by them.

With top notes of clove, pepper, red pepper, and carnation, this expensive perfume has a spicy note to it. The middle notes are more floral with geranium, jasmine, rose, tuberose, and ylang ylang. The base notes of oakmoss, sandalwood, vetiver, and opoponax have a grounding effect and pull the notes together beautifully.

Caron Poivre retails for $1000 per ounce.

3) Hermès 24 Faubourg

Maurice Raucel is the genius behind the Hermès 24 Faubourg Eau de Parfum. The perfume takes inspiration from sunlight, bringing with it the freshness that the sun provides as one travels around the world. With a beautiful mix of floral and amber notes, the fragrance reminds one of flowers being ruffled by a light breeze.

This expensive perfume uses the top notes of orange, peach, bergamot, hyacinth, and ylang ylang for a beautiful mix of citrus and florals. The middle notes are heavy on the florals with gardenia, black elder, iris, jasmine, and orange blossoms, which slowly transitions to the base notes of patchouli, vanilla, sandalwood, and amber.

Hermès 24 Faubourg retails for $213 on the brand's website.

4) Clive Christian No. 1

Clive Christian No. 1 is a deep woody eau de parfum for men. The brand claims this expensive perfume to be their magnum opus, consisting of a blend of rare ingredients from around the world. The most noteworthy ingredient of this fragrance is 50-year-old aged sandalwood that is used as one of its base notes.

The expensive perfume uses several ingredients to create the iconic fragrance. The top notes lend a spicy kick using ingredients like cardamom, nutmeg, paprika, caraway and artemisia, and a hint of citrus thanks to lime, mandarin orange, and grapefruit. The middle notes are more floral in nature, using iris, ylang ylang, jasmine, lily of the valley, heliotrope, and rose. Other than the sandalwood, the base notes also consist of tonka, amber, vanilla, musk, vetiver, and virginia cedar.

Clive Christian No. 1 retails for $750 on the brand's website.

5) Chanel Grand Extrait No. 5

Chanel is well-known for their luxury perfume range, with Chanel No. 5 being one of the highest-selling eau de parfum in the world. Chanel No. 5 is a classic by the French luxury brand, created by the perfumer Jacques Polge. It is a floral aldehyde fragrance that was especially created for women.

The fragrance uses the top notes of neroli, lemon, bergamot, and ylang ylang for a sweet citrusy scent when one applies it. Jasmine, rose, iris, orris, and lily of the valley form the floral middle note composition. The base notes of sandalwood, moss, patchouli, and vetiver ensure the beautiful fragrance lasts all day.

Chanel Grand Extrait No. 5 retails for $3500 on the brand's website.

An expensive perfume is an investment, but if one is looking for a cheaper alternative, they can opt for the eau de toilette variant of the same. Eau de toilette contains a lower concentration of perfume oil, which forms the core of any perfume and is the most important ingredient in the formula.

Eau de toilettes offer the same fragrance in a less potent formula, so everybody can enjoy the fragrance created by the perfumer.

