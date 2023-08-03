Armani Beauty recently launched Armani/Privé Magenta Tanzanite Eau de Parfum, which has a beautiful spicy and bitter fragrance. The new perfume is an accompanying product to the Indigo Tanzanite Eau de Parfum as it celebrates the beauty and evocative colors of Africa.

The eau de parfum is a part of the beauty brand's Armani/Privé Haute Couture Fragrance collection, paying tribute to the Tanzanian plains. While the Indigo Tanzanite celebrates the mystery of the land, the Magenta Tanzanite evokes the warmth one associate with dawn.

Armani/Privé Magenta Tanzanite perfume (Image via Armani Beauty)

Armani/Privé Magenta Tanzanite Eau de Parfum has a unique mix of spices mingling with the bitterness of coffee and tobacco, creating a fragrance that is luxurious and decadent. The magenta variant aims to capture the tanzanite stone in the light of dawn, portraying the moment when the African savannah awakens.

The perfume is already available on the Armani Beauty website, retailing for $326 for 3.4 fl oz. The fragrance is available in one size only, with Armani's exclusive service of getting a short message engraved on their product packaging to truly customize the product and make it your own.

Armani/Privé Magenta Tanzanite Eau de Parfum uses a mix of roasted spices with freshly ground coffee and tobacco leaf to recreate the scents of a new day on the Tanzanian plains. Moreover, it incorporates the fresh scents from nature, which serve as the perfect base for the warm and spicy key notes.

One can smell the warm yet fresh feel of cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon as they apply the Armani Beauty Eau de Parfum. The spicy notes gradually give way to the comforting scent of coffee and myrrh from Namibia, giving the perfume a sense of familiarity while also feeling luxurious.

The base notes consist of tobacco absolute and vanilla bourbon premium to create a decadent scent that will linger throughout the day. The fragrance has a touch of familiarity due to its key notes that were borrowed from the scents of Africa, capturing the fascinating start of a new day on the Tanzanian plains.

Armani/Privé Magenta Tanzanite Eau de Parfum comes in the same iconic perfume bottle as the Indigo Tanzanite Eau de Parfum, using several hues of magenta to recreate a tanzanite stone washed with the first ray of light at dawn.

The neck of the bottle is adorned with a beautiful gold accent and topped with the signature Armani/Privé bottle cap. The perfume bottle exudes a sense of luxury with the minimal golden plaque that decorates the front of the bottle, which has the name of the eau de parfum engraved on it.

In addition, the stunning pattern on the perfume bottle of both Armani/Privé Magenta Tanzanite Eau de Parfum and Indigo Tanzanite Eau de Parfum aims to replicate the beauty of natural tanzanite. The bottle itself retains the iconic square shape of the Armani/Privé Haute Couture Fragrance collection, setting it apart from other fragrances in the beauty industry.

If readers are a fan of perfumes with spicy fragrance notes, this would be the perfect eau de parfum for them. Armani Beauty Armani/Privé Magenta Tanzanite Eau de Parfum is already available on the luxury brand's website at the price of $326.