Netizens go gaga over Jun Ji-hyun's look for the Burberry pop-up event: "She looks unreal as usual"

Jun Ji-hyun recently made an appearance at the Burberry Pop-Up Store in Landmark Central Plaza, Hong Kong. The K-drama star showed up in a flowy ensemble from the Autumn-Winter 2023 collection, with the floral print adding intrigue to the overall look. The store aims to celebrate the latest collection by the British fashion house, offering the A/W '23 collection in-store from October 18-31, 2023.

The Korean actress has been a global ambassador of Burberry for quite some time, representing the brand since November 2022. She is the first female South Korean ambassador for the renowned fashion house, having represented it in magazine features and fashion weeks alike.

The My Love from the Star actress also recently made an appearance at the pop-up store in Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam, rocking a very different outfit from the graceful dress she donned at the pop-up store in Hong Kong.

Prior to that, she also attended the Burberry Spring/Summer 2024 and Fall/Winter 2023 fashion shows in London, which were held in September and February respectively.

For the pop-up store's opening event, the Legend of the Blue Sea actress donned a see-through piece from Burberry's Autumn-Winter 2023 collection. The translucent fabric added intrigue to the overall look, with the actress pairing her dress with Burberry's Shearling Step Rose Sandals.

Netizens swooned over Jun Ji-hyun's looks, as many noted that she looked gorgeous at the opening event in Hong Kong.

Fans heap praise on Jun Ji-hyun for her natural makeup and effortless hairstyle at recent event

Jun Ji-hyun kept her beauty choices subtle and minimal, allowing her ensemble to be the star of the show. For her hairstyle, she simply parted her hair down the side, using hair gel for a sleek look. She retained her natural hair texture for the hairdo, not incorporating any waves or curls.

The My Sassy Girl star's makeup was natural and effortless for the pop-up store's opening event, with the actress opting for a dewy base that lent a healthy glow to her skin. She went with a peachy pink lip shade to add a hint of color to her lips, going for a creamy finish to keep her lips smooth and hydrated.

Jun Ji-hyun lined her upper lash line with a black eyeliner to add some definition to her eyes, finishing the eye makeup with a light coat of mascara to provide her lashes with a stunning lift.

Netizens gushed over her beauty, as many went on to call her a "goddess" for her ethereal visuals. Fans who had an opportunity to meet her noted that the Korean actress was "100th (sic) times prettier" in real life, with several of them celebrating as they got to see her up close.

Jun Ji-hyun's influence on the fashion and beauty industry is undeniable, as she was also recently announced as an official brand ambassador of La Mer. She will be heading the 'Youth, Eternal' campaign as her first project in collaboration with the beauty brand, which will feature La Mer's new Moisturizing Soft Cream.