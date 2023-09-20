Jun Ji-hyun's look for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "I am still down for her so bad"

On September 18, 2023, Jun Ji-hyun made a show-stopping appearance at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in London, showing up in an all-white ensemble with bright yellow detailing. The show was a part of the iconic London Fashion Week, showcasing menswear and womenswear from the British luxury fashion house's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection.

The invite-only event was the second major show the K-drama star attended as a Burberry representative, having showed up for its Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in London earlier this year. Burberry's Fall/Winter 2023 show took place in February, with the Korean actress donning a chic beige coat with thigh-high boots for the same.

Netizens were in awe of her beauty, with several exclaiming that she still has a special place in their hearts, even after missing from the K-entertainment scene for quite some time. The actress has been staying out of the spotlight lately, making her appearance at the Burberry show all the more special for fans and media alike.

Jun Ji-hyun is a global brand ambassador of Burberry, having recently collaborated with it for her cover feature in Vogue Korea's August issue. The pictorial was highly artistic and creative, with the K-drama star donning vibrant hues and funky silhouettes.

However, the My Love from the Star actress' ensemble for the Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show was minimalistic yet chic, with the textured fabric and creative use of yellow detailing adding intrigue to the overall look.

Jun Ji-hyun looked gorgeous in classic red lips and effortless hairstyle at the Burberry SS 2024 show in London

While Jun Ji-hyun's all-white co-ord set was gorgeous, her effortless hair and makeup featuring classic red lips stole the show at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show. Her beauty choices further elevated her natural beauty, showcasing her stunning visuals and unmatched aura.

The Legend of the Blue Sea star rocked a straight, texture-less hairstyle for the event, with her hair parted neatly down the middle. The hairdo perfectly fits the 'clean' aesthetic, leaving her mesmerizing visuals and makeup as the central focus. Along with that, she also incorporated face-framing fringes into the hairstyle, which added intrigue to the overall look.

Jun Ji-hyun went with a subtle makeup look, opting for a soft matte base with medium coverage to allow her natural skin to shine through. She kept her eye makeup minimal with a thin winged liner and a light coat of mascara, which defined her beautiful eye shape without looking too intense.

However, her lip makeup look drew all the attention, as the Korean actress sported a classic red lip shade that is bold and timeless. She opted for a lipstick with a natural finish that left her lip hydrated yet not too shiny.

Fans swooned over the K-drama star's beauty, with several of them appreciating her hairstyle. Netizens were in awe of her unchanging visuals over the years, with an X user exclaiming, "the ageless queen is so gorgeous."

Jun Ji-hyun has a major influence on the South Korean fashion and beauty industry, proving to be a true fashion icon by becoming Burberry's first Korean brand ambassador.

In other news, the My Sassy Girl actress has been focusing on her family lately, keeping out of the spotlight while making occasional public appearances.