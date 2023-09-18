Han So-hee's look for FILA's latest campaign wins the internet: "My sanity thrown out the house for Han Sohee"

Han So-hee recently featured in the latest campaign by the South Korean-owned athleisure brand FILA, lending her stunning visuals and amazing fashion sense to showcase pieces from its F-BOX Collection. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic logo, with the collection commemorating the same. As of September 15, the campaign will be released worldwide, with the actress gracing FILA's online as well as offline channels.

On September 12, 2023, the South Korean-owned brand took to Instagram to announce the K-drama star as its newest global brand ambassador. The F-BOX campaign marks her first project after becoming an official representative of the athleisure brand. Moreover, FILA recognized the Korean actress as an icon who has a major influence on the Korean fashion industry, often expressing herself fearlessly through her ensembles.

Netizens swooned over Han So-hee's beauty, with several gushing over her edgy makeup look and intense aura. While the K-drama star looked gorgeous in the FILA pieces, her edgy makeup look stole the show. Along with that, she pleasantly surprised her fans by incorporating a clip-on lip ring that made the makeup look all the more edgy.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the brand's iconic logo, FILA has launched a heritage-inspired collection that offers several pieces with the same. The Nevertheless star sported an oversized athleisure fit for the campaign shoot, the Bicolor Track Jacket and Bicolor Track Pant to be specific.

Fans of Han So-hee are impressed by the actress as she looked stunning in an edgy makeup look for FILA's latest campaign

The F-Box Collection pieces looked fabulous on Han So-hee, which she further elevated with her beauty choices. While keeping her hairstyle fun and effortless, she went with an edgy makeup look with smokey eyes and berry-toned lips. Moreover, the clip-on lip ring was the perfect finishing touch to pull the look together, transforming the athleisure fit to look sporty yet chic.

For the campaign pictorial, Han So-hee's makeup further highlighted her natural features. As such, this did not mask her natural beauty. She went with a soft dewy base that lent a subtle glow to the high points of her face, avoiding the makeup from looking too shiny. Although she kept her cheek makeup minimal, she amped up the look with her eye and lip makeup, which added a heavy dose of color to her face. She also opted for a berry-toned lip shade in a matte finish, blending out the outer corners to make it look more natural and diffused.

However, her eye makeup was the star of the show, as she rocked an intense smokey eye and bold brow makeup. She lined her upper lash line with a black eyeliner, coating her lashes with a heavy coat of mascara for extra definition. She then created a beautiful gradient effect with the use of black eyeshadow around the outer corners of the eyes and brown eyeshadow around her upper eyelids.

Han So-hee kept her hairstyle quite effortless, as she parted it down the middle and incorporated face-framing fringes that drew all the attention to her makeup. The K-drama actress didn't forget about her nails, sporting a chic black nail paint with no nail art that added to the edginess of the look.

Fans loved Han So-hee's look for the FILA campaign, with several of them calling her an "IT girl." An X user even went on to joke about the "unhealthy amount of times" they watched the video that came along with the campaign pictorial.

In other news, Han So-hee made an appearance at the CHARLES & KEITH flagship store in Seoul on September 5, 2023. The look she sported for the store visit was different from her FILA campaign look as she went with a soft natural makeup look. Several netizens compared the two looks, commending the Korean actress' duality for pulling off both the looks flawlessly.