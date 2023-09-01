Netizens go gaga about Han So-hee’s look for the Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition: “Her eyes are killing me”

On September 1, 2023, Han So-hee made a show-stopping appearance at the Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. The exhibition celebrates the iconic Lady Dior Collection, which consists of the French fashion house's signature handbag that brings together some of the most distinctive features of its leather goods.

The K-drama star has been a long-time representative of the multi-national luxury brand and has thus often collaborated with the same for events as well as magazine features. The actress' amazing fashion and beauty sense makes her the perfect fit for Dior since her effortless beauty pairs well with the fashion house's ultra-feminine take on fashion.

Netizens swooned over Han So-hee's stunning visuals, commending her on her gorgeous fashion and beauty choices for the Dior event. While the K-drama star looked gorgeous, her eye makeup look stole the spotlight, which was different from the subtle and natural makeup looks that the rest of the K-celebrities went for.

The Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition was a star-studded event as it saw some of the biggest names in the K-entertainment industry gracing the red carpet. The event had BTS' Jimin, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans' Haerin, TXT, and Jung Hae-in in attendance.

Han So-hee rocked an edgy hair and eye makeup look at the Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition in Seoul

Han So-hee recently made some bold fashion and beauty choices as she rocked a classic yet dapper ensemble from the Dior Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection. She paired her statement-worthy outfit with a striking hair color and bold makeup look, which made her stand out from the rest of the K-celebrities at the Dior event.

The Nevertheless star loves experimenting with her fashion and beauty choices, thus creating some noteworthy looks for her red-carpet appearances. For the Dior event, she rocked a gorgeous reddish brown hair color that turned fiery red under direct light.

Han So-hee went with a tousled-up look for her hairstyle, parting her hair roughly down the middle. She incorporated soft waves through the length of her hair, which added immense volume to her hairdo. Moreover, the wavy hairstyle added intrigue to the overall look, as it looked casual and lived-in with the added texture.

For her makeup look, the World of the Married actress sported a beautiful dewy base that added a healthy glow to her skin. She then went with a peachy pink shade for her lips, with the glossy finish lending them a youthful shine and plump. The lip shade paired well with her blusher that gave her a natural-looking flush.

Han So-hee kept the rest of her makeup minimal since her eye makeup look was the star of the show. The Korean actress rocked an intense smokey eye that further accentuated her sharp eye shape, adding a hint of shimmery eyeshadow to her upper eyelid to amp up the look.

The My Name star lined her waterline with a black eyeliner. She also used black eyeshadow around her eyes, which she layered with a shimmery eyeshadow on top to create the sparkly yet smokey effect. She paired her dark eye makeup with black nail paint, which beautifully pulled together the overall look.

Fans couldn't help but gush over Han So-hee's mesmerizing visuals, with several of them noting that her overall look was vampire-coded. Many even went on to compare her dark eye makeup with Kristen Stewart's makeup look in the later half of The Twilight Saga (after she turned into a vampire), with an X user even claiming that it was "one of han sohee's best look till date."

Han So-hee recently made headlines when she starred alongside ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo in Giordano's Fall 2023 campaign. The duo played the role of college sweethearts who were returning back to university for their fall semester, rocking preppy ensembles that gave the photoshoot a 'quiet luxury' feel.