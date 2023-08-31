Cha Eun-woo's look for Liberclassy's latest campaign wins the internet: "Oh my lawd, he chose violence today!"

Cha Eun-woo recently represented the men's contemporary clothing brand Liberclassy, lending his stunning visuals to showcase the latest pieces from its 2023 Fall/Winter Collection. The menswear brand took to Instagram to share snippets of its Fall-Winter campaign, having revealed only three pictures as of now.

The ASTRO member is the first and only celebrity to model for the fashion brand, representing them since April 2022. After being officially announced as Liberclassy's muse, the True Beauty actor has actively participated in every single campaign, donning a variety of looks, ranging from dapper suits to casual ensembles.

Expand Tweet

Netizens swooned over Cha Eun-woo's beauty, noting that he looked absolutely gorgeous in the campaign pictorial. The three pictures released by the fashion brand feature the K-drama star sporting three completely different looks, changing up his hairstyle for all of them.

Liberclassy's announcement post for their Fall-Winter campaign featured the Gangnam Beauty star in a dapper suit with a fun, printed tie. However, the rest of the pictures are more casual, as the ASTRO member sports a cozy cardigan in one and an edgy leather jacket in the other.

The three photos come with the promise of a wide variety in terms of aesthetics, so fans can expect the K-drama actor donning a range of looks for Liberclassy's 2023 Fall/Winter campaign.

Cha Eun-woo rocked three different hairstyles for Liberclassy Fall-Winter 2023 campaign

While Cha Eun-woo's fashion choices were absolutely stunning for the campaign pictorial, his beauty choices elevated the overall look. He sported the same makeup look throughout the photoshoot, but changed up his hairstyle to keep it interesting.

Expand Tweet

For his makeup, the Island actor opted for a soft dewy base that added a hint of glow to the high points of his face. He went with his usual bold brow look, keeping the rest of his eye makeup quite subtle. The ASTRO member simply lined his upper lash line with a black eyeliner, which helped further define his beautiful eye shape. He opted for a rose pink shade for his lips, which added a pop of color to his natural makeup look.

Cha Eun-woo rocked three different hairstyles for the campaign pictorial, pairing his formal suit with a brushed up hairdo. He tousled up his long locks to add some texture to his hair, incorporating feathery side-swept bangs to add intrigue to the overall look.

He paired the cozy cardigan look with a casual hairstyle, keeping it light and fluffy to suit the lived-in look he was going for. The True Beauty actor parted his hair down the side, leaving his bangs brushed down for a fresh and youthful look. He incorporated soft waves through the length of his long hair, which made his hairstyle more textured and fluffier.

The leather jacket outfit was accompanied by an edgy hairdo, with Cha Eun-woo going for a retro feel with his brushed back hairstyle. He went with a wet look, which one can easily achieve with some hair gel, brushing all his hair up and away from his face. The soft waves made the hairstyle more interesting, as they added a hint of texture and prevented his hair from looking too structured.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans gushed over Cha Eun-woo's stunning visuals, especially his longer hair as he has been rocking a shorter cut for quite some time. An X user went on to exclaim that they are obsessed with the ASTRO member's longer hairstyle, picking the hairdo he paired with the formal suit as their favorite.

Cha Eun-woo has been the talk of the town lately due to his upcoming K-drama A Good Day to be a Dog. He will be starring alongside Park Gyu-young of Dali & Cocky Prince fame, having recently held the first reading of the script. The TV series is scheduled to premiere in October 2023, reportedly airing on MBC every Wednesday.